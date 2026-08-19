Gombe approves N530m for education, GSU, market relocation

By Ben Ngwakwe, Gombe

GOMBE — Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has approved more than N530 million for interventions in the education sector, support for Gombe State University (GSU) and the relocation of Tudun Hatsi Market in the state capital.

The approvals, according to the state government, are aimed at strengthening education, improving the welfare of academic staff and enhancing urban planning and the organisation of commercial activities.

The State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Moses Kyari Bolda, disclosed this while briefing journalists in Gombe on Wednesday evening.

Bolda said the governor approved N64,863,310 for the conduct of the Mock and Special Entrance Examination (SSCE), describing the intervention as part of efforts to ensure that eligible students participate in the examination under effective and well-coordinated arrangements.

He added that another N118,717,560 had been approved for the conduct of the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) across the state.

According to him, the funding would facilitate the smooth administration of the examinations and strengthen the credibility and accessibility of basic education in the state.

In the tertiary education sector, the commissioner said Governor Yahaya approved N148,762,378.66 as Consolidated Academic Tool Allowance (CATA) for academic staff of Gombe State University.

He explained that the latest approval brought the total financial provision for the university to N414 million, following the N266 million previously provided to the institution.

Bolda said the intervention was designed to support academic staff in their teaching, research and other academic responsibilities, while improving the university’s institutional capacity and academic environment.

On urban development, the commissioner announced the governor’s approval for the relocation of Tudun Hatsi Market to Dukku Road.

He said N200 million had been approved for the relocation and associated infrastructure, while a further N60 million was approved as compensation for persons affected by the exercise.

According to him, the compensation was intended to cushion the impact of the relocation on affected individuals and demonstrate the government’s consideration for their livelihoods.

Bolda said the relocation would also help improve traffic management, urban planning and the general organisation of commercial activities in the area.

He added that the exercise would preserve a historical mosque as a state monument while providing traders with a more suitable environment for commercial activities.

The commissioner said the various approvals reflected the Yahaya administration’s commitment to human capital development, strengthening public institutions and promoting sustainable urban development.

He said the government would continue to deploy public resources towards programmes and projects capable of improving service delivery and addressing the needs of residents across the state.

The administration, he added, remained committed to ensuring that its development interventions were implemented responsibly and with due consideration for the interests of citizens.