Ex-foreign affairs minister Dubem Onyia dies at 73

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The family of Hon. Chief Dubem Onyia, former Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, has announced his death at the age of 73.

He died on Monday after a brief illness, surrounded by his loved ones.

A statement issued on Tuesday by Engr. Emeka Onyia, on behalf of the family, confirmed the loss of the distinguished statesman.

The statement reads, “It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Hon. Chief Dubem Onyia, a distinguished statesman and former Honourable Minister of State for Foreign Affairs.

“He passed away on Monday, following a brief spell of illness—surrounded by his family and loved ones.

“Chief Onyia dedicated his life to God and public service, leaving an indelible mark on Nigeria’s diplomatic landscape at home and overseas.

“His tenure as Minister of State for Foreign Affairs was marked by his unwavering commitment to national interest, which remains his legacy.

“He was a devoted husband, father, brother, a trailblazer, respected leader, a mentor to many, and a man of great integrity.

“His contributions extended beyond government service, touching the lives of many through his wisdom, generosity, and dedication to improving lives.

“Chief Onyia is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren, siblings, many relatives, political allies, and friends. Details of funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.”