El-Rufai’s on his own, SDP’ll not make impact -APC woman leader

Nasir El-Rufai

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Kaduna – The Kaduna State Woman Leader of the All Progressives Congress(APC) and former allay of Malam Nasir El Rufai, Hajiya Maryam Suleiman, has dumped the former Governor, describing his defection as a wrong political calculation.

The Woman Leader said the SDP will not make any impact because it is a toddler in the political scene which is largely unknown, adding that ‘’I will not defect to the party because I’m a bona fide APC member. ‘’

Hajiya Maryam who was earlier suspended from the party for making critical comments against Governor Uba Sani, expressed regret for what she had said as she apologised to the Governor.

Describing her comments as a childish outburst, the Woman Leader further said that the Governor of Kaduna State is a compassionate leader and has forgiven her past utterances.

In an interview with newsmen, Hajiya Maryam said that she didn’t know of the issues that were at stake when she criticised Governor Uba Sani, ‘’but having realised my mistake, I have apologised to him.’’

‘’I told him that I acted out of childishness and I didn’t really understood the issues at stake. Everyone knows that I am a diligent party person. I have realised my mistakes and I promise to make amends,’’ she pledged.

Hajiya Maryam, who was formerly referred to as Maryam ‘Mai Rusau’, an epithet that aligned her with El Rufai, now calls herself Maryam ‘Mai Ginau’ in alliance with Governor Uba Sani’s transformative agenda in Kaduna State.

The Woman Leader said that the El Rufai administration made a lot of mistakes, especially in demolition of markets and sacking of primary school teachers.

‘’People really complained about those policies and victims were short changed. Some of those who were affected have lost their lives. The sources of livelihood of some have crumbled,’’ she recalled.

‘’In contrast, Governor Uba Sani is humane. He is someone who likes to uplift people, even if he doesn’t know them. There is a world of difference between him and the former Governor,’’ she added.

Hajiya Maryam said that she has known Governor Uba Sani long before he became a senator, adding that ‘’I first knew him before Malam Nasir El Rufai. He is a kind-hearted man who is always looking for the welfare of the downtrodden.’’