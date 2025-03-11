El-Rufai’s Defection: Ologbodiyan predicts implosion in APC

Kola Ologbodiyan, the immediate past National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party

By Bayo Wahab

Kola Ologbodiyan, the immediate past National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), believes the All Progressives Congress (APC) will implode after Malam Nasir El-Rufai’s resignation from the ruling party.

On Monday, March 10, 2025, El-Rufai dumped the APC for the Social Democratic Party (SDP) following his criticisms of the party and President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

In a statement announcing his resignation from the APC, the former Governor of Kaduna said the party has castrated its organs and treated its membership with contempt.

He says, “There is no desire on the part of those who currently control and run the APC to acknowledge, much less address, the unhealthy situation of the party.”

Reacting to El-Rufai’s defection, Ologbodiyan, while appearing on Arise Television’s ‘The Morning Show,’ maintained that the ex-governor’s defection would trigger a crisis in the party.

“There will be an implosion in President Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s party, the APC, and anybody in doubt of that should look at what has happened with El-Rufai’s resignation. El-Rufai is a founding machine in the All Progressives Congress, and if a founding machine can leave the party, you can imagine what’s going to follow,” he said.

However, as the PDP struggles to resolve its lingering crisis, Ologbodiyan urged the media to embolden opposition parties, adding that the culture of silence should not be encouraged.

“Let us find a way to embolden the opposition because, without opposition, there is no democracy,” he said.

On the proposed coalition, Ologbodiyan said the PDP has not decided on the matter. However, he added that the party would align with other parties to strengthen the opposition.

He added that one of Abubakar Atiku’s faction of the party or Nyesom Wike’s group will join the proposed coalition.

Vanguard News