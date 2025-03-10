Why I resigned from APC – El-Rufai

Former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai

By Nwafor Sunday

Former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai, has officially resigned from the All Progressives Congress (APC), citing the party’s deviation from its founding principles and lack of internal democracy.

In a statement released on Monday, March 10, 2025, El-Rufai explained that after extensive consultations, he had decided to join the Social Democratic Party (SDP) as a platform to continue pursuing his progressive political ideals.

Disillusionment with APC

El-Rufai, a founding member of the APC, said he had hoped that the party’s core values would remain intact, but recent events had convinced him otherwise.

“Developments in the last two years confirm that there is no desire on the part of those who currently control and run the APC to acknowledge, much less address, the unhealthy situation of the party,” he stated.

He further noted that his contributions to the party’s successes, including the electoral victories in 2015, 2019, and 2023, had been disregarded by the current leadership.

“The APC has castrated its organs and treated its membership with contempt in the last two years. I find this no longer acceptable.”

Announcing his decision to join the SDP, El-Rufai described the party as a better platform for promoting democratic values, good governance, and national unity.

“I have now decided to join the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and adopt it as the platform for our future political engagements and activities.”