El-Rufai: No politician who jumps between parties has ever become president – Reno Omokri

By Nwafor Sunday

Former presidential aide, Pastor Reno Omokri, on Tuesday stated that no Nigerian politician who has switched from one political party to another has ever become president.

Omokri made this claim in a post on his verified Facebook account on Tuesday, following reports of former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai’s defection from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

El-Rufai, while announcing his defection, said he joined the SDP to continue pursuing his progressive political ideals, claiming that the APC had abandoned its core values.

“Developments in the last two years confirm that there is no desire on the part of those who currently control and run the APC to acknowledge, much less address, the unhealthy situation of the party,” he stated.

The former governor also urged opposition members to join him in the SDP to form a strong coalition against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of the 2027 elections.

Reacting to El-Rufai’s move, Omokri argued that politicians who frequently switch parties cannot bring political stability but rather “apathy and anarchy.”

His words: “Fact-check me: In the sixty-five years of Nigeria’s independence, nobody who has jumped from party to party has ever become President.

“Tafawa Balewa was in one party only. The same goes for President Shagari. Presidents Obasanjo, Yar’Adua, and Jonathan were only ever in the PDP.

“Buhari was in the ANPP until the party collapsed into factions. Then, he formed the CPC, which later merged into the APC.

“President Tinubu was in the AD, which became the ACN, and later merged with CPC and nPDP to form the APC.

“The others were military men who had only one constituency—the Nigerian Armed Forces.

“Nigeria is a very diverse country, and this can cause tensions. Only a politically stable person can stabilize the nation. The best predictor of the future is the past. Those who jump from party to party cannot bring stability. They can only bring apathy and anarchy.”