El-Rufai can go, we won’t lose sleep – APC

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Kaduna – The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna State has stated that it is unbothered by the defection of former Governor Nasiru El-Rufai to the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Speaking on the matter, Alhaji Yahaya Baba-Pate, Secretary of Kaduna APC, maintained that the party remains focused on strengthening its structure and delivering electoral victory for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Uba Sani in 2027.

“We are unperturbed by former Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s defection to another party. Our main focus in Kaduna is on how to deliver the state to both President Ahmed Bola Tinubu and Governor Uba Sani in 2027,” he stated.

Baba-Pate further expressed confidence in the party’s increasing influence in the state, highlighting the influx of high-profile politicians into APC as a sign of its growing strength.

“The APC in Kaduna State is growing daily, judging from the calibre of politicians joining the party. We are not disturbed by anyone leaving, as our governor’s inclusive governance continues to attract more supporters.”

“We are not losing sleep over El-Rufai’s defection. The party in the state is stronger than ever before,” he concluded.