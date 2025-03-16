Criminals, drug addicts, kidnappers are becoming traditional rulers  —  Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo

By James Ogunnaike

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has lamented the selection processes of traditional rulers in the country, saying that criminals, drug addicts, vagabonds, bandits, and kidnappers have infiltrated royal institutions.

The former president said the rapid proliferation of traditional rulers, many of whom lack the required training and moral standing, has led to the deterioration of traditional institutions in the country.

Obasanjo, who stated this in one of his newly released book, Nigeria: Past and Future, which was unveiled last week, bemoaned the abandonment of the traditional training and apprenticeship system that once upheld the dignity of royal offices, stressing that this neglect has contributed significantly to Nigeria’s socio-political challenges.

He said, “Today, there are criminals, drug addicts, vagabonds, bandits and kidnappers as so-called traditional rulers.”

He noted that instead of being custodians of culture and justice, some traditional rulers have engaged in disgraceful acts that further damage the country’s fragile system.

He cited the example of a monarch involved in electoral malpractice.

“This is a great pity, and it has greatly contributed to the problems of Nigeria by traditional rulers. How do we account for a traditional ruler snatching a ballot box at an election polling station and running away with it?” he queried.

Obasanjo reflected on the past, when traditional rulers commanded honor and respect, particularly during the colonial and early post-independence periods, saying that such standards have now been lost.

“The class of traditional rulers with their distinction, honour and dignity, as we knew them in the colonial days and early post-independence days, has been diluted and polluted.”

While calling for urgent reforms, the former president stressed the need to restore traditional leadership’s lost dignity and value in Nigeria.

He argued that traditional rulers should serve as key contributors to national development instead of being a burden.

“That dignity, aura and respect should be brought back and traditional rulers should be an asset to Nigeria’s development and greatness and not a liability,” he declared.

Obasanjo further emphasized the need for moral rejuvenation among traditional rulers, particularly those with deep historical significance.

He insisted that if properly repositioned, they could be crucial in achieving Nigeria’s long-term aspirations.

“There is a need for moral re-armament among the traditional rulers — the ancient and historic ones. And they can and should make meaningful contributions to the Nigeria of our dreams that will serve the purpose and interest of all.”

