Buy house for your father in Isale Eko, Asake’s family pleads

The family of Afrobeats superstar Asake has finally spoken out regarding the ongoing controversy involving the singer and his father, Fatai Odunsi.

The dispute gained public attention after a viral video showed Mr Odunsi appealing for financial assistance, citing serious health issues. He revealed that he has been battling a stroke since 2022 and alleged that Asake has ignored his calls despite his deteriorating condition.

In response, Asake shared a cryptic message on TikTok, singing in Yoruba: “You can’t please everyone; you can’t please the world. But anything you are doing, just do it for God.

“My own father wants to cajole me, and I have sent so much money to him. I have struggled for so many years, but they want to make life tire me.”

Amid the ongoing drama, Asake’s family has now broken their silence in a video obtained by Vanguard on Saturday. The family not only addressed the allegations but also accused the singer of neglecting his alleged daughter, Zeenat, and her mother.

They urged Asake to take responsibility for his father’s welfare and expressed their willingness to conduct a DNA test to determine the paternity of 11-year-old Zeenat.

A woman featured in the video made a direct appeal to the singer, saying: “I’m begging you, Ololade Mr. Money. Even if Nigerians donate ₦10bn to this man, just ₦1m from Asake would make him happier.

“Please take care of your father. If you don’t want to support him directly, buy him a house in Isale Eko where he can earn rent to survive.

“In this Isale Eko, you can see house of ₦40m, ₦50m that you can build that this man can be collecting rent. Also, if you are in doubt about Zeenat, the mother has agreed to a DNA test.”