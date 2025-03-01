Arewa group demands action on insecurity crisis

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Arewa Grassroot Leaders Assembly has called for urgent and collaborative action to address the escalating insecurity in Northern Nigeria, emphasising the necessity for community-led initiatives and a comprehensive security summit.

Led by President General Mr Onogu Collins Monday, the group made this appeal during a press briefing in Abuja.

The Assembly commended President Bola Tinubu for prioritising critical infrastructure projects, including the Sokoto-Badagry Highway and the Ajaokuta Steel Complex. However, they expressed concerns regarding inadequate funding for social services, insufficient representation of Northern interests in key government positions, and the devastating impact of insecurity on the region.

Monday stated, “We acknowledge President Tinubu’s efforts in agriculture, education, and infrastructure development, but we urge him to reconsider policies that negatively affect Northern Nigeria. The persistent threats of banditry, kidnapping, and terrorism require immediate attention. We propose an increased military presence, community-led security initiatives, and investments in agriculture, education, and entrepreneurship to tackle poverty and unemployment.”

The Assembly announced plans to host a security summit, which will bring together 5,000 grassroots and community leaders, security heads, and stakeholders to develop a collaborative strategy to combat insecurity.

“We believe that by working together, we can create a brighter future for Northern Nigeria and contribute to a more prosperous, united Nigeria,” Monday added.

Hon. Chief Joel M. Mawash, the National Publicity Secretary of the Assembly, emphasised the importance of involving local leaders, including councillors and religious figures, in identifying and addressing security threats.

“Grassroots leaders know their communities best. By collaborating with them, we can root out those destabilising our region,” he remarked.

Hon. Rukaya Salihu-Umar, the National Treasurer, highlighted the far-reaching consequences of insecurity, including disruptions to education, healthcare, and economic development.

“Insecurity has created widows, orphans, and a generation of out-of-school children. If we don’t act now, these challenges will only worsen,” she warned.