Afenifere condemns National Assembly’s support for emergency rule in Rivers

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Yoruba socio-political organization, Afenifere, has strongly criticized the National Assembly for endorsing President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State, accusing both chambers of aiding in the desecration of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

In a communiqué issued at the end of its National Caucus meeting, held at the residence of former leader Chief Ayo Adebanjo in Isanya Ogbo, Ogun State, Afenifere stated that members of the National Assembly have demonstrated a lack of courage in defending the democratic rights of Nigerians.

The communiqué, signed by Afenifere Leader Oba Oladipo Olaitan and National Publicity Secretary Prince Justice Faloye, described the President’s action and the National Assembly’s endorsement as “an ill-wind that blows the nation no good and a spit in the face of Nigerians.”

Afenifere called on the leadership of the National Assembly to step down in the interest of integrity, decency, and respect for the principle of separation of powers, which it described as the foundation of democracy.

“Contrary to the expectations of Nigerians but in a manner consistent with its proven character, the 10th Assembly in both chambers not only joined hands with the President in further desecrating the already tenuous 1999 Constitution but also demonstrated a lack of courage to defend the democratic rights of the people,” the communiqué read.

It further criticized the use of a voice vote to approve the emergency rule, arguing that such a procedure obscured constitutional requirements for a two-thirds majority vote in matters of national significance.

“The resort to a voice vote, thereby avoiding compliance with constitutional provisions, is a clear attempt to obscure the required legislative plebiscite on such a matter of monumental national importance. The President’s unilateral reversal of the electoral decision of the people of Rivers State is an affront to democracy and spits on the faces of Nigerians,” Afenifere stated.

Afenifere warned that the increasing concentration of power in the executive arm of government posed a serious threat to democracy, likening the situation to the way Adolf Hitler hijacked German democracy.

“By these very acts, a new gambit has emerged—a crisis of Nigerian constitutionalism—where both the horizontal principle of separation of powers and the vertical principles of federalism are being undemocratically usurped by an all-powerful executive that believes it can do whatever it wants,” the communiqué added.

The group also dismissed the recent vote of confidence passed on Senate President Godswill Akpabio by his colleagues, stating that it was an admission of a crisis of confidence within the Senate itself.

Afenifere urged all Nigerians to rise in defense of democracy and the rule of law, warning that failure to act could lead to the destruction of the country’s hard-won democratic system.

“We call on all people of goodwill to take legitimate action to restore the rule of law, ensure best democratic practices, and save Nigerian democracy. We must nip this in the bud before our democracy is completely eroded,” the communiqué concluded.