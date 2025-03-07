7 Nigerian celebrities who are now ‘pastors’

This article explores a few Nigerian celebrities who are now pastors

By Adegboyega Adeleye

It is not surprising to see entertainers evolve from being celebrities to preaching the gospel.

From musicians to comedians to actors and public personalities, we have seen a plethora of entertainers step into their ‘ministerial calling’ and immensely bless lives with the godly work.

It is also important to note the league of Nigerian entertainers who seamlessly balance their roles as entertainers and preachers.

1. Zack Orji

Zack Orji is a Nigerian actor, director, filmmaker and movie producer. He came to limelight in the 1991 movie titled ‘Unforgiven Sin.’ He is a former President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, AGN. Zack is famous for his role as a Pastor in Nollywood movies. Unsurprisingly, he was later ordained as a full-time evangelist at the Christian Central Chapel International (CCCI). He is now actively engaged with evangelical activities all over Nigeria.

2. Kanayo O. Kanayo

The veteran Nollywood actor, Kanayo Modestus Onyekwere aka as Kanayo O. Kanayo is a notable celebrity who switched from acting to ministry.

Ironically, he is very famous for his love of money ritual in movies but when he is not acting, he teaches the moral opposite as a pastor.

Kanayo O. Kanayo has been seen preaching the word of God at Christ Mission Worldwide Church in Egbeda, Lagos State.

3. Eucheria Anunobi

Famous for her high class role in a movie titled Glamour Girls and Abuja Connection, Eucheria Anunobi surprised movie enthusiasts when she gave her life to Christ. She stated that being a pastor does not stop her from such ‘promiscuous’ movie roles.

The Nigerian actress and movie producer became an ordained evangelist on 5th February 2012.

She was ordained at the Fresh Oil Ministry Church, Egbeda, Lagos State by Pastor Psalm Okpe. Eucheria counsels youth in the church and teaches the word of God across the world as she travels.

4. Jimmy Odukoya

Jimmy Odukoya is an actor who is now the senior pastor of the Fountain of Life Church in Ilupeju, Lagos.

He recently succeeded his late father as the senior pastor of the church. He previous led a vibrant career in ministry and served as a pastor in The Fountain of Life Church and The Cave Church.

5. Patience Ozokwor

Patience Ozokwor is a veteran Nollywood actress and gospel singer. She is famous for her wicked stepmother, wicked mother in-law roles in Nollywood movies but in recent years, she has been seen confessing her faith in Christ more than ever before. In a 2019 interview, she emphasized that movies, like preaching, reach a global audience.

In 2019, she was also seem ministering in a church in Lagos, St. Peter’s Anglican Church in Alaba, Lagos State. She has also ministered about personal her life and personal encounter with Jesus Christ, and has dismissed any divide between acting and ministry.

6. Banky W

Bankole Wellington is a renowned Nigerian musician and actor. Banky W evolved into full-time ministry in 2020 at Tony Rapu’s ‘This Present House Church.’ His social media pages (especially Instagram)

showcases not only his musical prowess but also powerful sermons delivered to vast congregations.

In addition to inspiring/motivational speeches and pastoral duties, Banky released an album and collaborated on a gospel track with renowned music minister, Mercy Chinwo.

7. Elizabeth Benson

Elizabeth Benson, popularly known as Liz Benson is a veteran Nollywood actress, television personality and philanthropist.

Liz Benson began acting when she was just 5 years old and in 2009, she got married to a man who is now a Bishop at the Rainbow Christian Assembly in Warri, Delta State and she was ordained as an evangelist. Liz and her husband lead the affairs of the church together.

