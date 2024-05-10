In this article, we put together the 10 most famous celebrities from around the world.

In the glitzy space of global entertainment, certain celebrities consistently stand out, capturing the admiration and attention of millions.

These stars have not only achieved exceptional success in their respective fields but have also become cultural icons.

Here is a list of 10 most famous celebrities in the world in no particular order

10 Most Famous Celebrities

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

Dwayne Johnson, known as “The Rock,” has transitioned from a successful wrestling career to becoming one of Hollywood’s highest-paid actors. His roles in blockbuster films like “Jumanji” and the “Fast & Furious” franchise, combined with his charismatic social media presence, have made him a global household name. Johnson’s motivational posts and business ventures, such as his tequila brand Teremana, further cement his fame.

Full name: Dwayne Douglas Johnson

Date of birth: 2nd May 1972

Place of birth: Hayward, California, US

Beyoncé

Beyoncé, often referred to as “Queen Bey,” is renowned for her powerful voice, groundbreaking music videos, and dynamic performances. Her impact on music, fashion, and culture is profound. With hits like “Crazy in Love” and visual albums like “Lemonade,” Beyoncé continues to push creative boundaries and inspire millions around the world

Full name: Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter

Date of birth: 4th September 1981

Place of birth: Houston, Texas, USA

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is not just a football legend but also a global brand. Playing for Al-Nassr and the Portuguese national team, Ronaldo has shattered countless records. His dedication to fitness, philanthropic efforts, and massive social media following, which is the largest for any athlete, make him an iconic figure in sports and beyond.

Full name: Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro

Date of birth: 5th February 1985

Place of birth: Funchal, Madeira, Portugal

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian has turned reality TV fame into a multi-billion-dollar empire. As a central figure in “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” she has leveraged her visibility into successful ventures in beauty, fashion, and social media. Her influence extends to cultural trends, business practices, and social justice advocacy.

Full Name: Kimberly Noel Kardashian

Date of Birth: 21 October 1980

Place of Birth: Los Angeles, United States

Ellen DeGeneres

Ellen DeGeneres is a popular comedian, actress, and television personality who has won the hearts of many over the years. Her renowned talk show, “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” exemplifies both entertainment and inspiration, profoundly impacting the lives of millions across the globe.

Full Name: Ellen Lee DeGeneres

Date of Birth: 26 January, 1958

Place of Birth: Louisana, United States

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi is regarded as one of the greatest football players of all time, comparable to Cristiano Ronaldo. Messi’s name has become synonymous with excellence in football, thanks to his incredible dribbling skills and unmatched goal-scoring ability.

Full name: Lionel Andrés Messi

Date of birth: 24th June 1987

Place of birth: Rosario, Argentina

Oprah Winfrey

Often referred to as the “Queen of All Media,” Oprah Winfrey is a formidable media tycoon, talk show icon, and devoted philanthropist. She commands attention for her contributions to the entertainment industry and her unwavering dedication to philanthropic activities. Her significant impact on media and her commitment to helping others have solidified her position as a popular figure internationally.

Full Name: Oprah Gall Winfrey

Date of Birth: 29 January, 1954

Place of Birth: Kosciusko, Mississippi, United States

Justin Bieber

During his teenage years, Justin Bieber’s singing skills catapulted him to fame. With hit songs like “Baby” and “Sorry,” Bieber has captivated audiences worldwide. His devoted fans, affectionately known as “Beliebers,” continue to support his music and career unwaveringly.

Full name: Justin Drew Bieber

Date of birth: 1st March 1994

Place of birth: London, Ontario, Canada

Rihanna

Rihanna

Rihanna, a Barbadian singer, actress, and fashion icon, has left an indelible mark in every industry she’s ventured into, including fashion. While her success in the music industry is undeniable, she has also made significant strides in beauty and fashion with the establishment of her renowned Fenty brand.

Full Name: Robyn Rihanna Fetty

Date of Birth: 20 February, 1988

Place of Birth: Saint Michael, Barbados

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner, the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, has built a beauty empire with her company, Kylie Cosmetics. Her astute business acumen and massive social media presence have made her one of the youngest billionaires. Jenner’s influence in beauty and fashion trends continues to shape consumer behavior worldwide.

Full Name: Kylie Kristen Jenner

Date of Birth: August 10, 1997

Place of Birth: Los Angeles, United States

Vanguard News