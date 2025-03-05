Five feared killed as military clashes with Shi’ite protesters in Abuja

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – A deadly confrontation erupted in Abuja on Friday when security forces opened fire on Shi’ite protesters during an International Quds Day procession, resulting in at least five deaths and numerous injuries.

The clash occurred near Banex Plaza in Wuse 2, where thousands of members of the Islamic Movement had gathered to mark the last Friday of Ramadan in solidarity with Palestinians.

Military forces, using armoured vehicles and firing indiscriminately, blocked the procession route after Jummah prayers.

A senior member of the Muslim sect, who spoke to Vanguard in confidence, described the events.

He said, “Today is International Quds Day, the last Friday of Ramadan. We always show solidarity with Palestine on this occasion. This morning, we saw a memo from the National Security Adviser instructing security forces to act. We initially planned to gather at the National Mosque, but it was occupied. To avoid confrontation, we moved towards the Customs Office, but security forces blocked us near Wuse Market. We proceeded towards Banex Plaza, where no security presence was observed.”

‘The situation escalated quickly’

“Thousands had gathered from across the country. After Jummah prayers, we began our procession. As we passed Banner Junction, the military started shooting. Only the military were present—there were no police officers. They brought an armoured vehicle, blocked the road, and fired indiscriminately at unarmed civilians, including women and children. So far, five people are confirmed dead, many are injured, and security forces have detained several others. An eyewitness saw a Hilux van carrying a body. We are relocating to safety.”

The Shi’ite leader suggested a government directive was behind the crackdown.

According to him, “We saw the memo but have not confirmed its authenticity. The version we received was stamped, signed, and secretly sent to the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps. Security agencies nationwide received it, particularly in areas where processions were expected. Yet, only Abuja witnessed violence.”

‘Call for Accountability’

“This was the military. The leadership must explain why this happened. Two weeks ago, the Foreign Affairs Minister supported Palestinian freedom at a Muslim congress in Saudi Arabia. Every human being should stand for Palestinian rights, yet here, people are attacked for doing the same. More details will follow,” the source added.

The violence disrupted commercial activity at Banex Plaza. Social media initially reported one death before the IMN confirmed five.

Another eyewitness, Terlula Michael, an engineer who works at Banex Plaza, provided a different perspective.

“I saw protesters throwing stones at civilian vehicles—how is that peaceful?” he queried.

The U.S. Embassy had warned of potential unrest linked to IMN demonstrations, but as of press time, neither the military nor the government had issued a statement on the fatal clash.