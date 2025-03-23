2027: Why we want Tinubu out – TNN

President Bola Tinubu

–Unveils new political party

— Explains why it won’t join coalition group

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — A new political movement, Team New Nigeria, TNN, has said it is working to enthrone a new leadership in 2027 because the present All Progressives Congress, APC-led government has allegedly put the country on the verge of extinction due to “reckless economic policies.”

It claimed that the average young Nigerian today sees no future in the country and would take any opportunity to flee.

TNN, which said it has since last year applied to be registered as a political party to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, promised to usher in an era of ideal democracy in the country.

It however said that it would not join any coalition to upstage the ruling party because there is no viable opposition.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja yesterday, the president of TNN, Modibbo Yakubun Farakwai, outlined the party’s vision for national renewal while marking reference to the dire economic conditions, governance failures and youth disillusionment as key motivators for its formation.

Farakwai said: “In our present state, it is no longer sufficient to sit on the sidelines and offer suggestions that are likely to be ignored, we must stand up and be involved in an effort that will prevent our dear nation from derailing.

“Our middle class is on the verge of extinction due to reckless economic policies, the average young Nigerian today sees no future in this country and would take any opportunity to flee.”

“Therefore, following extensive nationwide consultations with stakeholders and other interested Nigerians, we dearly realised that there emanated an overwhelming desire to form a broad-based political party to genuinely provide a platform for involving Nigerians in the transformation of their country into a positive future for all, free from the injustice of corruption, anti-democratic values, insecurity and hopelessness

“To achieve these goals, we have established the following committees with appropriate terms of reference, the objective of these committees is to prepare the TNN for the party registration, and these committees have satisfactorily concluded their assignments.

“Nigerians want to see a change in the culture and efficacy of governance. They want to see genuine change in the way government functions at all levels.

He said that the TNN will provide not only an alternative government but an alternative culture of governance rooted in the ideals of democracy”, he added.

Farakwai urged Nigerians to take advantage of the ongoing continuous voter registration exercise and emphasised the importance of active participation in reshaping the country’s political landscape.

He described TNN as a national rejuvenation movement established to unite Nigerians and drive fundamental political, social, and economic change.

According to him, the party has already registered over 43 million members with structures in all 774 local government areas, 37 states (including the FCT), and the six geopolitical zones.

Farakwai, who was flanked by other national officers of TNN, said that some State institutions were acting as an arm of the ruling APC-led government.

He wondered why the INEC has refused to register TNN as a political party after the commission had been notified and even acknowledged the application for registration sent to it since last year.