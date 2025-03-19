19 senators denied landing permit at Taraba airport- Sen Jimkuta

Sen. David Jimkuta (APC), representing Taraba South Senatorial District at the National Assembly says 19 senators have been denied landing permit at the Kashimbilla airport in Taraba.

Jimkuta made the complain at his Senatorial Empowerment Programme in Wukari, Taraba, where he donated assorted items to the constituents.

He explained that the 19 senators were selected by the Senate to accompany him and to witness his empowerment programme.

The senator lamented that he got the report that the Kashimbila air port was temporary shut down, after he had completed every procedure required to fly into the airport.

Jimkuta, who is the Chairman, Senate Committee on Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Councils, said that the visit would have allowed the know the needs of the state to be of support

He said that the situation had prevented the senators from gracing the occasion.

Jimkuta also promised to support security with logistics to enhance security of lives and properties in the district.

He advised the beneficiaries of the empowerment programme not to sell their items but use them to better their lots.

Earlier, Chief David Kente, Chairman of the event, thanked the senator for the massive distribution of items to his constituents.

Kente, a philanthropist and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), described the empowerment as unpresidented in the history of the district.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that items distributed include cars, motorcycles, tricycles, sewing machines, deep freezers, vulcanizing machines among others.