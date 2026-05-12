2027: I’m ready to face any aspirants in primaries — Senator Daniel

Gbenga Daniel

vows to defeat Abiodun in free, fair contest

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Former Governor of Ogun State and Senator representing Ogun East Senatorial District, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, on Tuesday declared that he was fully prepared to contest the All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial primary ahead of the 2027 general elections, expressing confidence that he would emerge victorious in a free and fair contest.

Daniel, who spoke during the BAT/OGD Movement Mid-Term Assessment Tour and Empowerment Programme of Ijebu-Ode local government, which took place in Ijebu-Ode, said no aspirant within the party could match his popularity and grassroots support across Ogun East.

The former governor maintained that the decision on who would fly the party’s flag ultimately rests with APC members at the ward level, urging party faithful not to succumb to intimidation or political pressure during the primary election.

“I have reached the point of no return in this contest. On the day of the primary election, every APC member should go to his or her ward with their membership card and vote for the candidate of their choice.

“In a free and fair primary, I will not only win, I will win overwhelmingly. The people know those who are working for them and those who truly have their interests at heart.”

Daniel alleged that some forces within the APC were planning to intimidate members and suppress voter turnout during the party primary, warning supporters against being discouraged.

“I have heard that people may be scared from coming out to vote, but they should not be intimidated. This is a democratic process and everyone has the right to participate freely,” he said.

The senator’s remarks come amid growing political tension between him and Governor Dapo Abiodun over the Ogun East senatorial seat. The rivalry intensified recently after a meeting of APC stakeholders reportedly endorsed Abiodun as consensus candidate for the district.

Daniel, however, insisted that only party members have the constitutional right to determine the party’s candidate through the primary process.

At the event, which attracted APC leaders, party members and residents from across Ogun East, empowerment items including sewing machines, fertilisers, farming tools, freezers and other equipment were distributed to beneficiaries, while free medical tests were also conducted.

Highlighting some of the projects he facilitated both as governor and senator, Daniel said Ogun East stand to benefit more from his representation if re-elected.

He also accused the State government of frustrating some developmental initiatives he sought to attract to the district.

“The biggest challenge confronting some of these projects is the attitude of the state government. I believe governance should be about collaboration in the interest of the people,” he stated.

Daniel further expressed concern over healthcare and infrastructural challenges in the district, stressing the need for improved staffing and better medical facilities.

“We need more doctors, nurses and improved healthcare services for our people. Government must pay more attention to these critical sectors,” he added.

The senator cited the large turnout at the empowerment programme as evidence of his enduring popularity and acceptance among the people of Ogun East.

“The notice for this programme was issued barely two days ago, yet people came out in large numbers. That clearly shows where the people stand,” he said.

Several speakers at the event commended Daniel for what they described as his developmental strides in Ijebuland during his tenure as governor and as senator representing Ogun East.