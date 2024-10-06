I’m passionate about solving problems in the entertainment industry – Nteletua

By Ayo Onikoyi

Fast-rising music producer, Okafor Chukwunweike David professionally known as Nteletua has stated his plans for the Nigerian entertainment industry. Nteletua, who has worked with talented acts such as Phyno, Zlatan, Mr. Real, Blaqbonez, Portable, and DJ Enimoney among others in an interview noted that apart from churning out amazing beats he would love to solve challenges that up-and-coming artists face in the music industry.

Speaking on his plans as he rises in the industry, he said “Beyond music production, I’m passionate about solving problems in the entertainment industry. I’m working on a digital product that will revolutionize the industry and empower young producers and artists who may not have access to major hubs like Lagos but still want to succeed”.

Continuing he said, I run a music academy called IP Academy, where I teach music production to aspiring producers from different parts of the world. I’m also developing an app called ‘Culabor8’, which connects music creators globally and facilitates collaborations” said Nteletua.

Highlighting some of the challenges these up-and-coming producers and artists encounter in the industry, he said “The industry is controlled by gatekeepers who look out for themselves. I believe one solution is to decentralize the power structures in the industry. Social media has helped artists showcase their talents, but as you climb the ladder, you still encounter these gatekeepers. Decentralizing the industry would give more power to underground artists and producers”.

Nteletua hails from Anambra state and is a graduate of electrical engineering from the Nnamdi Azikiwe University and has another degree in electrical engineering from the National Metallurgical Institute.