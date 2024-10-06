How APP cleared 22 seats in Rivers LG election

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT: The Action Peoples Party, APP, has been declared the winner of the Chairmanship seats out of the 23 local government areas of the states in the just concluded local government area councils, Saturday.

The Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission, RSIEC, declared 22 Chairmanship candidates of APP as the winners of the local government after the conclusion of collation.

The Chairman of the Commission, Justice Adolphus Enebeli (rtd) while declaring the results at the RSIEC office in Port Harcourt, said the APP won all the 22 Local Government Area chairmanship positions out of the 23 Local Government.

Enebeli clarified that the result of Etche Local Government Area and the 319 councillorship position would be announced upon conclusion of collation.

The RSIEC chairman said the election was held at 6866 units of the state and that 18 political parties participated in the process.

He commended political parties and Rivers people for their commitment to the election.

Enebeli described the process as smooth, safe and free, fair, credible and transparent, adding that the process was successful.

He said it was violent and most of the treasured LGA polls were conducted in the state despite all odds.

The winners are Vincent Reuben Obu – Abua/Odual, Chibudom Ezu – Ahoada-East, Mr Iyekor Ikporo – Ahoada-West, Mrs. Tonye Oniyide – Akuku-Toru, Lazarus Gogote Nteogwuile – Andoni, Dr. Sule Amachree – Asari-Toru, Dame Anengi Barasua – Bonny, Dr. Harry Agiriye – Degema, Chief Brain Gokpa – Eleme, David Omereji – Emohua.

Others are Monday Dumiye – Gokana, Isreal Abosi – Ikwerre, Martins Nwigbo – Khana, Amb. Chijioke Ihunwo – Obio/Akpor, Prince Isaac Umejuru – Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni, Ishmael Oforibika – Ogu/Bolo, Dr. Igwe Achese – Okrika, Promise Reginald – Omuma, Enyiada Cookey-Gam – Opobo/Nkoro, Gift Okere – Oyigbo, Ezebunwo Ichemati – Port Harcourt and Matthew Nenubari Dike – Tai.