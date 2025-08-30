Rivers LG election in photos

After months of expectation, local government elections are underway across the 23 local government areas of Rivers State.

Today’s exercise is being conducted by the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC), which is responsible for organising council polls across the state’s 23 LGAs, 319 wards and 4,442 polling units.

This comes six months after the Supreme Court annulled the October 2024 council election in the state over violations of the Electoral Act.

See photos below.



Accreditation and voting at Barako Ward 11 Unit 17, Gokhana Local Government Area of Rivers State, during the local government elections in the state. Photo: Nwankpa Chijioke





Accreditation and voting at Barako Ward 11 Unit 16, Gokhana Local Government Area of Rivers State, during the local government elections in the state. Photo: Nwankpa Chijioke

Voters queue up to exercise their franchise during the Rivers Local Government Elections at Barako Ward 11, Unit 15, Gokhana Local Government Area of Rivers State. Photo: Nwankpa Chijioke

The ever-busy Slaughter Roundaboutin Port Harcourt, Rivers, experiences respite during the state’s local government elections. Photo: Nwankpa Chijioke