Bauchi: Senator Buba flags off-road construction in Zaranda Town

Senator Shehu Buba Umar has flagged off the construction of a two-and-a-half-kilometer road in Zaranda Town in Toro Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

The project, which is among the promises the lawmaker made to the people of Bauchi South during his inauguration in June 2023, reflects a commitment to service.

Speaking on the intervention, Senator Buba emphasized the importance of infrastructure development as it contributes to citizens’ well-being and economic development.

The Chairman, Senate Committee on National Security and Intelligence, said flag off was the beginning of a series of initiatives aimed at improving the overall quality of life in the district.

“This road construction is a manifestation of my dedication to pursuing projects that enhance the welfare as well as empowerment of our people.

“This is only the tip of the iceberg in our catalogue of programmes intended for Bauchi South. I am committed to rolling out similar initiatives throughout my term.

“I urge all stakeholders to work with us so that we can collectively foster the growth and development of our great district. May Allah help us,” Senator Buba added.

The legislator, however, appealed to residents to exercise patience as the ongoing projects progress, assuring of continued quality representation at the National Assembly.