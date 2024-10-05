5 things to know about BBNaija season 9 winner, Kellyrae

Kingsley Sule, popularly known as Kellyrae, has emerged as the winner of the BBNaija season 9 edition on Sunday.

The reality show, which kept fans glued to their screens for 10 weeks, began with 14 pairs of contestants, making up a total of 28 housemates.

Kellyrae stood out among his fellow BBNaija housemates and secured the top prize after an intense competition.

His victory comes with a grand reward of N60 million in cash and a brand-new car.

The Delta State-born star entered the show with his wife, Kassia Sule, who was evicted in the penultimate week, just missing the grand finale.

Here are five key things to know about Kellyrae:

Kellyrae BBNaija season 9 winner: Things to know

Birth and Early Life

Kellyrae was born on February 15, 1991, in Warri, Delta State.

Tribal Heritage

He hails from the Urhobo tribe and was raised in a Christian household.

Educational Background

Kellyrae is a graduate of Delta State University.

Musical Career

A professional singer, Kellyrae made his debut in the music industry in October 2020 with an EP titled Success, which features collaborations with Nigerian artists Erigga and Graham D.

Personal Life

Kellyrae is happily married to Kassia Sule. The couple tied the knot in February 2024, making their participation in the reality show together all the more special.

