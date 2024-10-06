Sooj, Nelly, Victoria, 2 others evicted on BBNaija season 9 finale

Sooj, Anita, Ozee, Nelly and Victoria have been evicted as the housemates get trimmed to the last standing 3 on the finale of Big Brother Naija season 9.

The remaining 3 include Wanni, KellyRae and Onyeka.

The winner of the show will walk home with N100 million and an SUV alongside other sponsored prizes that are yet to be unveiled.

The first edition of BBNaija, held in 2006, was won by 38-year-old Katung Aduwak. Efe Ejeba took home the title in Season 2’s ‘See Gobe’ edition, competing alongside housemates like Bisola, Kemen, and TBoss.

In 2018, Miracle emerged as the winner of Season 3, dubbed ‘Double Wahala.’ The following year, Mercy Eke, also known as Lambo, became the first female champion of BBNaija, winning the Season 4 show after fierce competition with housemates such as Tacha, Mike, and Omashola.

Laycon claimed victory in 2020’s Season 5, taking home a prize package worth N85 million. In 2021, Hazel Oyeze “Whitemoney” Onou was crowned the champion of Season 6, securing ₦90 million in prizes.

Ijeoma Josephina “Phyna” Otabor won the seventh season in 2022, walking away with 100 million naira, while Ilebaye Odiniya triumphed in 2023’s eighth season, securing a 120 million naira prize.

Vanguard News