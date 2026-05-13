Why I can’t help BBNaija applicants secure slots – Whitemoney

By Enitan Abdultawab

Former Big Brother Naija winner Whitemoney has urged aspiring contestants to stop flooding his Direct Messages with requests to help them secure a spot in the reality show, stressing that he does not influence the selection process.

In a video shared on his official Instagram page recently, the reality star expressed frustration over the growing number of messages he receives each year from hopeful applicants who believe he can intervene in the audition process.

According to him, the situation has become overwhelming, prompting him to publicly clarify his position and caution against such expectations.

“My DM is filled up with messages from people asking me to influence their entries into BBNaija. Please, I do not have the power to put you into the Big Brother house. Stop sending messages. Every year when the programme is approaching, I keep getting messages. This year’s own is too much,” he said.

Whitemoney also warned applicants to avoid desperation, noting that it could expose them to fraudsters who promise fake access into the show.

He encouraged interested individuals to follow the official audition process instead, revealing that he personally went through multiple attempts before eventually gaining entry into the house during the “Shine Ya Eye” season.

“I understand that the economy is hard and everyone wants to be famous by going to the Big Brother show. But please, go and audition.

“Follow the due process. I auditioned 4 times before I was picked. Keep auditioning even if they reject you. And don’t fall victim to scam by giving anyone money to give a BBNaija slot. Be wise about it,” he added.

Meanwhile, organisers of the Big Brother Naija reality show have officially teased the return of the programme for its 11th season.

The upcoming edition follows the conclusion of Season 10, which premiered on July 26, 2025, and featured 29 housemates competing for a ₦150 million grand prize.