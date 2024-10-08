2024 Social Media Awards to celebrate Nigerian digital innovators

By Juliet Umeh

The 2024 Social Media Awards, SMA is now accepting nominations, with a focus on recognizing creativity, innovation, and authenticity in the Nigerian digital landscape.

The annual event, which celebrates excellence in social media, aims to highlight outstanding contributions that have shaped the digital sphere.

At the official launch, SMA convener Mr. Emmanuel Nwafor announced the theme, “The Spotlight,” emphasizing the importance of recognizing individuals and brands that have made a significant impact through innovative storytelling, creativity, and authenticity.

Nwafor, joined by Nigerian celebrities, a veteran Nollywood actor, Tony Umenz, and Big Brother Naija Season 4, Natacha Akide who is known as Tacha, expressed confidence in the 2024 edition’s ability to surpass previous years’ success.

He said: “This year’s SMA is about illuminating excellence, amplifying marginalized voices, and honoring authenticity and creativity.

“The 2024 SMA introduces new award categories to ensure inclusivity, including Viral Slang Maker of the Year, Animated Skit Makers of the Year, and Best Health Influencer.

“These additions aim to recognize previously overlooked areas of social media creativity.

The nomination and voting process for this year’s awards will be entirely user-driven, ensuring transparency and fairness.

“The public will have complete control over nominating and voting for their favorite influencers, content creators, and brands. The 2024 SMA will feature a wide range of categories, covering campaigns, individuals, video content, and brand initiatives,” Nwafor said.