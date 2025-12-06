ZUFF Awards: Nigerian-American Amkpe bags best director, Sam Dede Best Supporting Actor

Sam Dede

Renowned Nigerian-American interdisciplinary artist and filmmaker, Awam Amkpe, emerged the best Director in the film ‘The Man Died’, while veteran actor Sam Dede won the Best Supporting Actor in the same film at the grande finale of the 15th edition of the 2025 Zuma International Film Festival (ZUFF).

The Zuma International Film Festival, which kick off with a vibrant opening on December 1, ended with remarkable celebration of African cinematic creativity, innovation and culture

The ZUFF 2025 jury made the announcement on Friday night at the grande finale of the prestigious Zuma awards ceremony.

According to the jury, a total of 3, 179 films were submitted from various countries , 406 outstanding films were selected to the awardee of the competitive categories, but in all, 21 categories were considered this year representing the vast depth of the competitive world.

The 21 awards categories includes; Best Documentary, Best Actor, Best Director, Best Short film, Best Supporting Actor, Best Foreign Film, Best Actress, Best Sound, Best Shit among others.

Akmpe, who emerged the Best Director directed the film ‘ The Man Died’, Whole Soyinka’s experiences during Nigeria’s civil war.

‘The Man Died’ is a 2024 Nigerian feature film adaptation of Nobel laureate Wole Soyinka’s harrowing memior. It is about his 27 months imprisonment by Nigeria’s military regime during the civil war.

The film starred Wale Ojo as Soyinka, exploring themes of resistance, tyranny, and the power of the human spirit through Soyinka’s internal struggle, clandestine writings and efforts to broker peace.

The film also. featured renowned cast like Sam Dede, Norbert Young among others. The director also directed the following film documentaries ‘Winds Against Our Souls’ , ‘It’s All About Downtown’, ‘National Images and Transnational Desires’.

Veteran actor, Dede won the Best Supporting Actor for his lead role in the film directed by Akmpe ‘The Man Died’.

Other awardees are Best Actor which goes to Abdulazeem Ibrahim, Best Actress Ijapari Ben-Hirk in the film ‘Finding Nina’ Best Cinematography ‘The Man Died’ directed by Amkpe, Best Documentary ‘The Cashew Rain’ directed by Alan Schvarsberg Brazil, Best Picture ‘ The Man Died’ directed by Amkpe among others.

Earlier, Dr Ali Nuhu, Managing Director/ Chief Executive, Nigerian Film Corporation (NFC) in his remark, commended everyone that engaged in all activities of the 15th edition of the film festival, aimed at improving film as a product and commodity within the creative economy, as well as sharing inspiring experiences about the power of storytelling.

According to him, the search for and consumption of movie content globally has increased tremendously.

Nuhu added that the positive impact the sector exerts on Nigeria’s creative ecosystem continued to inspire them in hosting the annual Zuma International Film Festival.

” As we bring the 2025 Zuma international film festival to a close, commence activities towards the 2026 and 16th edition in earnest, I gladly affirm that we shall continue to offer unparalleled national, regional, and global opportunities, through shared ideas, experiences and exchanges.

” Throughout the five days, Zuma offered meticulously curated programmes, panel sessions and events, that left us inspired, educated and entertained.

” From the thought provoking documentaries to captivating short and feature films, there was indeed something that resonated with everyone and we will be leaving this venue today with unforgettable thrills and experiences,” he said .

NFC boss reaffirmed the Film Corporation commitment to better Nigeria’s film industry for the promotion and growth of film production and cinema activities.

“This year’s theme: “Storytelling for Global Influence: Film as a Soft Power and Economic Force” reminded us of the incredible power of Nigeria’s and indeed Africa’s cultural and creative strength.

” We intend to sustain the importance of storytelling as a soft power in driving global influence, just as Nigeria’s cinematic excellence continues to exert positive impact globally.

” We must support the growth of creative economies, including cultural diplomacy. We have been transported into the world of creative excellence with nothing short of exceptional experiences.

“From the success so far, we intend to use ZUMA 2026 to sustain conversations, strengthen partnerships, boost co-production, creating perfect opportunity to connect, promote and reward excellence,” he added.

He appreciated members of the jury for their film entries that was impactful with deep storytelling mechanisms and resonate across the global film community.

“I congratulate award winners from all the categories of Zuma International film festival 2025. May your award continue to inspire you into greater content creation with positive impact on human existence.

“Those who did not come top as winners need not despair. Together, we stay positive still contributing to the business of filmmaking as creative giants. Nigeria, with its vibrant film industry is a pride for all of us.

“I deeply appreciate Governments and Embassies of Peoples Republic of China, Iran, Spain, Germany, South Africa, and others for sending delegates to participate at ZUFF 2025.

“This indeed is an indication of how best to strengthen our bilateral cultural relations which we cherish.

“We deeply appreciate President Bola Tinubu , the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) led by Nyesom Wike and Dr Mariyam Mahmoud, and Hannatu Musawa , Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism & Creative Economy and Gov. Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang of Plateau.

Mr Ejike Asiegbu, Chairman of Jury, said the event witnessed an extraordinary level of cruelty, partial and mystical success of human beings across the world.

” An overwhelming treatment, an overwhelming precedent in global confidence in the super talk of contenting, authentic storytelling and cinematic innovation.

“I am delighted to extend today our heartfelt appreciation to NFC boss, who is very capable, dynamic, cheering, distinguished and I also appreciate seven exceptional jury members comprised of three Nigerians and four international members.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event, which held from Dec. 1 to Dec.5, with the theme ” Storytelling for Global Influence: Film as a Soft Power and Economic Force” was organised by NFC in collaboration with FCTA.

NAN also reports that the event featured workshop, free screening and premieres to masterclass, panels discussion, business sessions, exhibitions networking opportunities for filmmakers among others.

It showcased emerging talents, cultural ambassadors, creatives innovators, industry expertise across the globe.