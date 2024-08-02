Protest: ‘Work just started’ – Charly Boy urges Nigerians

Veteran entertainer Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy, has emphasised that real work begins following the first day of the nationwide protest.

In his statement, Charly Boy urged Nigerians to maintain the pressure on the government, underscoring that the initial demonstration is just the beginning of a broader movement for change.

He highlighted the significant turnout across several states on Monday, noting that the large-scale protests serve as a powerful message to the government.

Charly Boy tweeted on X: “Brave, Strong and determined Nigerian youths, una make me proud today.

As most of us don awake from our slumber in the realization say gofment no care for us, no send us, we no go gree for people wey no… pic.twitter.com/eRt2E7D724 — Charly Boy Area Fada 1 (@AreaFada1) August 1, 2024

“First: Una congratulations on a job well done. But our work just start.

“As most of us don awake from our slumber in the realization say gofment no care for us, no send us, we no go gree for people wey no gree for us. We must keep fighting to retrieve our stolen future.

“Let’s keep the pressure up, because this devilish government must understand that the tide is changing.

They must never feel safe again, unless dey start doing the needful.

“The Salvation Of Nigeria Lies In The Hands of its Exceptional Youths. I Twale for Una.”

