Protest: Fight in me died during EndSars – Burna Boy breaks silence

Afrobeat multi-award-winner Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy has broken his silence over the nationwide hunger protest.

Recall Nigerians on Thursday hit the streets to express their dissatisfaction over bad governance and the hike in food prices by way of protest.

Taking to his X account on Thursday, Burna Boy said that the fight in him for protest died on October 20, 2020 during the EndSARS protest.

Read also:

Burna Boy announces release of new album

He warned his fans against calling his name this time around that a protest is rife across the country.

He wrote, while quoting a tweet he posted on October 20, 2020, “The fight in me Died on this day. Ogun go doggy anybody wey call my name this time around.