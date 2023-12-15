Video: ‘I cheated death this year,’ Charly Boy survives prostate cancer

Veteran Nigerian musician, Charles Chukwuemeka Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy, has appreciated God for surviving prostate cancer in 2023.

According to Charly Boy, many things happened in his life in 2023 but the most important for him was cheating death.

He stated this in a post on his official Instagram page.

Sharing the video of him after surgery, Charly Boy wrote: “Many things bin happen this year 2023. The good, the bad, and the ugly. But most importantly, I cheated death for something wey no suppose kill us but has killed many.

“I’m a prostate cancer survivor. God, I’m grateful. I know this year remains small but still, by His Grace, me and everybody reading dis, shall see 2024. Iseee!!”