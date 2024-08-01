Live Update: 3 killed, many injured as protest turns violent in Kaduna

As the planned nationwide protest against hunger begins today, the organisers and the police, the lead security agency, have held their positions as the former insisted on a street procession, while the latter maintained its stance of having the protest confined to designated spots.

——————————

Protest: 3 feared killed, many injured in Kaduna

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The peaceful protest against bad governance turned violent in Kaduna on Thursday, leaving no fewer than three youths dead and many other protesters injured.

An eyewitness said the number of protesters, mostly youths and the unemployed, outnumbered the security operatives.

They marched from the Rigasa area, and from the Abakwa end, towards the Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, the official residence and office of the state governor.

The eyewitness said: “We were matching peacefully and no one was carrying any offensive weapon.

“I think the security operatives near the Government House were threatened by our large number.

“Suddenly, a vehicle that they use in spraying hot water on protesters, came speeding towards us from the Government House axis…” Read the full story HERE.

********************

Video: Protesters swarm Kaduna road

******************

Protests in Nigeria, sit-at-home in Anambra

Protest in Nigeria: Anambra just like Monday sit- at-homehttps://t.co/ckBeyvBTED — Vanguard Newspapers (@vanguardngrnews) August 1, 2024

*******************

‘Na je je we de go’, anti-protesters chant in Abuja

By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

Hundreds of anti-protest youths have taken over Abuja to frustrate the planned nationwide protest.

Led by a man who claimed to be Blessing Joel, the demonstrators carried placards with inscription, “No Protest.”

The man that claimed to be Blessing Joel spoke in a form of English with heavy Hausa accent. Read the full story HERE.

*******************

Protest: Looting in Kano as hoodlums hijack protest

********************

Abuja: Vanguard journalist attacked

Vanguard’s journalist, Kingsley Omonobi’s car’s windshield was shattered by a police teargas canister.

*********************

Cup of rice is N600′: Protester under the in Rivers

'Cup of rice is N600': Protesters under the rain in Rivers pic.twitter.com/zqVzcnDDCA — Vanguard Newspapers (@vanguardngrnews) August 1, 2024

********************

Protesters storm Zamfara govt house

Protest in Nigeria: Protesters storm Zamfara govt house, urge end to povertyhttps://t.co/EAU0rTnHAn — Vanguard Newspapers (@vanguardngrnews) August 1, 2024

*******************

Abuja protest photos: Police, teargas, protesters

By Kingsley Omonobi & Obas Esiedesa

*******************

Abuja: Youths confront Police in Kurudu

By Gift ChapiOdekina

A tense standoff between angry youths and police officers emerged at the Kurudu Axis in Abuja, with protesters blocking the road with bonfires.

The youths, fueled by frustration and anger, are demanding attention to their grievances, while the police are working to maintain order and restore normalcy to the area.

The confrontation has brought traffic to a standstill, causing disruptions to daily activities.

********************

Rivers: We’re not against protests, but… — Gov Fubara

Governor Simi Fubara of Rivers State told protesters they were in the right.

However, he said, there was need to remain peaceful.

He spoke during a visit to the protest ground in Port Harcourt on Thursday.

*******************

Lagos: Let’s be patient, we’re all Nigerians — Anti-protester

Let’s be patient, we’re all Nigerians – says anti-protester in Lagoshttps://t.co/DMK8OodDiL — Vanguard Newspapers (@vanguardngrnews) August 1, 2024

******************

Protests in Nigeria: Protesters and security agents in Ibadan

By Dare Fasube

********************

Protests in Nigeria: Youths block Port Harcourt-Aba Road, Rivers

By Daniel Abia

******************

Protests in Nigeria: Vanguard is live in Ikeja, Lagos

******************

Lagos: ‘Ebi oooo, ebi oooo’ (‘Hunger ooo, hunger ooo’), woman carrying empty pot joins protest in Ojota

By Bunmi Azeez

********************

Nationwide Protests: Kolawole, Amado, others address protesters in Ojota, Lagos

By Lamidi Bamidele & Olasunkanmi Akoni

Nationwide Protest Kolawole, Amado, others address protesters in Ojota, Lagos pic.twitter.com/TFXL1EesC7 — Vanguard Newspapers (@vanguardngrnews) August 1, 2024

********************

Protests in Nigeria: More images from Borno

By Ndahi Marama

Photos: Situation report in Borno state as protesters seen along Bulumkutu road of Maiduguri metropolis#EndBadGovernanceProtest pic.twitter.com/7vTdGOwHAS — Vanguard Newspapers (@vanguardngrnews) August 1, 2024

********************

Protests in Nigeria: More images from Ikeja Lagos

By Bunmi Azeez

*******************

Borno: Protesters demand return of fuel subsidy

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Protesters on the streets in Borno pic.twitter.com/03fnk1d5OM — Vanguard Newspapers (@vanguardngrnews) August 1, 2024

Protesters along Gomari Airport-Bulumkutu Ward of Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

They were mostly youths carrying placards with inscriptions such as ‘Ba Maso in Hausa’ (‘We no agree’); ‘Tinubu must reserve or bring back fuel subsidy’, ‘We are dying of hunger and insecurity’, ‘Just yesterday 20 people were killed in suicide attack in Kawuri of Konduga LGA’, among others.

The protesters were peaceful, even as some security agencies were waving at them.

It was also observed that little business activities are ongoing in some areas with skeletal services at some filling stations.

*******************

Vanguard is live with the protesters in Ikeja

********************

Ikeja: Protesters chanting solidarity songs in Ikeja

https://twitter.com/vanguardngrnews/status/1818926461249597894

********************

Lagos: Security men hold parade at Freedom Park, Ojota

Nationwide protest Security men hold parade at Freedom Park, Lagos pic.twitter.com/k8roF7LJSh August 1, 2024

Situation report

Banks, eateries, fuel stations, super marts, others under lock and keys as armed security men storm Lagos roads

.Danfo drivers make brisk business

.BRT suspends operations

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Checks by Vanguard as of 7 am, witnessed special security personnel, tagged: CP Tactical Squad, Lagos State Police Command, stationed at Egbeda Bus Stop, monitoring development.

The roads are virtually empty as only commercial buses, popularly called Danfo could be seen operating.

The ever busy Bus Rapid Transit, BRT terminals were empty as there were no buses in sight while passengers that dared to go out, scuttled to board Danfos.

A number of banks, eateries, fuel stations, superstores, and other business enterprises were seen under lock and keys.

Also some miscreants were seen on major roads like: Ikotun, Egbeda, Dopemu, Ikeja, Ojota, gisting and drinking alcoholic stuff and smoking.

As of 7.30 am there was no sign of likely protest as protesters could not be seen in sight but armed special task force, Rapid Response Squad men are in their large number across the metropolis.

Police helicopter was seen on surveillance operating across the metropolis.

Armoured Personnel Carrier, APC vehicles and vans were seen stationed at strategic points at Gani Fawenhimi Freedom Park as well as Peace Park, Ojota area.

Police patrol team on standby at Ojodu Berger under bridge

Images from Effurun Roundabout, Delta State by Akpokona Omafuaire