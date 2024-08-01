Deadly explosion: Police impose 24-hour curfew in Borno

Police

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The police on Thursday imposed a 24-hour curfew across the state in response to the suicide attack in Kawuri Village in Konduga Local Government Area that killed 16 people and injured 20 others.

This was contained in a press statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Kenneth Daso.

The statement read, “In view of the constitutional mandate of the Nigeria Police Force and other relevant security and law enforcement agencies toward preservation of law and order in the state.

“You are all aware of the incident that took place at Kawori which was the detonation of improvise explosive device ordinance, which led to the deaths of (16) persons while several others were critically injured and on admission across various government hospitals in the state.

“In line with our constitutional mandate towards the restoration of law and order, His Excellency the Executive Governor of Borno State, Prof. Babagana Umar Zulum, in consultation with heads of security in the state, finds it’s expedient to declare 24hrs curfew in the state with immediate effect.

“I therefore wish to call upon the good people of Borno State to remain calm and law abiding. Further developments will be communicated to you accordingly please”.