Security agents protecting protesters in Jos – Report

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – Security personnel in Plateau State are so far ensuring that the protesters remain within the bounds of the peaceful exercise of their right to protest as they man strategic locations in the metropolis.

Traders were also seen along major streets keeping watch in front of their business premises to prevent any vandalism.

The Commander of Operation Safe Haven, OpSH, Major General Abdulsalam Abubakar was spotted encouraging troops of the Operation to keep the rules of engagement, protect the protesters, and ensure the peace in the State is not jeopardized.

Apart from personnel of OpSH, the Police, Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps, NSCDC, and other paramilitary agencies were also seen patrolling the streets ensuring peace.

Vanguard’s monitoring of the situation along the Ahmadu Bello Way, Murtala Way, Plateau Specialist Hospital Junction, Secretariat Junction, Old Airport Junction, Gigiring-Abattoir Road, Fidelis Tapgun Road, Hill Station Junction, and others saw security agents strategically positioned as protesters throng the streets chanting solidarity songs.

However, some of the Muslims turned the protest ground into prayer grounds as their Christian counterparts created spaces for them to pray.