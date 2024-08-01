Governments cannot run universities alone – UNN VC

By Alumona Ukwueze

The Acting Vice Chancellor of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, UNN, Professor Romanus Ezeokonkwo, on Tuesday, stated that governments need the support of alumni associations, faculties and individuals to effectively run the universities.

Professor Ezeokonkwo, also urged Deans of faculties and Heads of Departments in the Institution to utilize their Internally Generated Revenue, IGR, to supplement governments’ funding to the university.

He made the call in his office when the Dean, Faculty of Biological Sciences, UNN, Professor Emeka Nweze, presented a Toyota Hummer bus purchased with the Faculty’s IGR to the University Management.

He said that funding of public universities should not be left alone for the Federal Government, noting that Prof. Nweze has proven that with proper utilization of IGR, departments, and faculties can adequately provide some of their needs for effective teaching and learning without waiting for government funds.

While making the presentation, the Dean, Faculty of Biological Sciences, UNN, Professor Nweze, said the bus was to aid delivery of research dividends to the University community.

He also said that the bus was equally purchased to enhance the welfare of the staff of the Faculty of Biological Sciences in the University.

Prof. Nweze who is rounding off his two-year tenure as the Dean of Biological Sciences on July 31, 2024, said that his achievements were as a result of the cordial relationship he enjoyed with the University Management, staff, and Board members of the Faculty.

He said that the Faculty under his watch had to explore other means to raise their Internally-Generated Revenue, IGR, to facilitate the execution of 42 projects.

“I am here today to tell the Acting Vice-Chancellor and his management team what I have done as the Dean Faculty of Biological Science in the last two years.

“By the grace of God, my administration executed and accomplished 42 major projects in the Faculty, and this was made possible because of the support and cordial relationship I enjoyed from the Acting VC and his immediate predecessor, Prof. Charles Igwe, and the staff of the Faculty.

“I am someone who is hungry for achievements, and that was what propelled me to go to private individuals, people that have graduated from the Faculty, organizing workshops and seminars to address needs of the faculty

“It is disturbing that a faculty as big as the Faculty of Biological Science in UNN has no official bus, that was why I took it upon myself to ensure that the faculty has a bus, ” he said.

Nweze’s listed major accomplishments in the faculty to include; the purchase of an 18-seater Toyota Hummer bus, the repainting/rehabilitation of the faculty building, construction of standard car parking stand.

Other achievements include installation of digital CCTV cameras covering the faculty buildings and environs , construction of overhead tank among others.