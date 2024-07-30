Why Nigeria should explore opportunities in tropical almond farming

By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

There are indications as to why it is important that Nigeria should recognize the economic potential of almonds, and explore opportunities to commercialize tropical almond farming and promote its consumption to tap into its potential wealth.

This is even as a research found that daily almond consumption may impact obesity by altering gene expression.

The research, a clinical study carried out by Dr. Ayodeji Adepoju, at the University of Missouri, presented at the Nutrition 2024 Conference, organized by the American Society for Nutrition, ASN featured research and discussions on various aspects of nutrition and health, emphasizing the critical role of nutrition in public health and chronic disease prevention.

The study showed that over six weeks, adults with obesity who consumed almonds showed changes in genes linked to inflammation and metabolism, highlighting almonds’ potential in improving metabolic health and managing obesity.

Adepoju revealed that incorporating almonds into daily diet can benefit weight management and metabolic health, alongside overall dietary and lifestyle changes.

He said that the sweet almond, primarily imported, had an import value of $26.5 million in 2023 in Nigeria, saying: “Almonds hold significant economic importance globally and regionally, driven by their nutritional benefits, diverse applications, and extensive market reach. The industry’s growth fosters job creation, supports local economies, and encourages sustainable practices, making almonds a valuable agricultural commodity”.

Almonds dates back to 1400 BC, mentioned in ancient texts like the Bible and Greek mythology. By 100 AD, they were used as fertility charms in Rome. Flourishing in Spain and the Middle East between 600-900 AD, almonds fed Silk Road travelers.

There are two major species of almonds: Terminalia catappa, is a large tropical tree native to Asia, Australia, the Pacific, and Madagascar. Commonly called “Fruit” in Nigeria, it is planted for shade and ornamental purposes. The seeds, rich in protein, can reduce malnutrition in impoverished areas and are suitable for food supplements.

Tropical almond seeds are also used for oil, which has industrial and nutritional applications. Despite its potential, tropical almond cultivation in Nigeria is limited, primarily found in the southern regions and known locally as “Ebeleboh.” However, the rising awareness of healthy eating has increased interest in its farming.

Prunus dulcis, commonly called almond, is primarily native to western Asia but is now grown worldwide. There are two varieties: sweet and bitter. Sweet almonds are consumed as nuts, used in cooking oil, or as almond meal. Bitter almond oil is used in food flavoring extracts.

Introduced to California in the 1700s, their cultivation succeeded by the 20th century, notable in art, Van Gogh painted “Almond Blossoms” in 1890. Today, California produces 80 percent of the world’s almonds, making them a top agricultural export.

He said: “California almonds have well-established nutritional content and requires a Mediterranean climate with a cold season for proper growth. The almond tree lifecycle includes dormancy, between November through February when the cold weather lets almond tree sit back, relax and store up nutrients for next year’s crop; bloom- from February and early March, almond tree buds burst into beautiful light pink and white blooms in preparation for pollination; pollination.

“Growth– From March to July, almonds mature on the tree with the kernel inside forming, the shell hardening and the inedible green fuzzy hull on the outside protecting what’s inside cracks open, exposing the almond shell and allowing it to dry. Shortly before harvest, the hulls open completely, and this point the almond is ready for harvest.

“Nigeria’s climate, except for the central highland Plateau, does not favor California almond cultivation. The tropical almond which is favourable to our climate compares well nutritionally to sweet almonds but lacks visibility and market value.

“Almonds, available in over 30 varieties, are enjoyed worldwide in diverse ways. In Japan, they are chocolate-coated treats, while in China; they are favored as seasonal snacks during autumn and New Year.

“Indians value them as brain food and festive gifts, while the Mediterranean diet incorporates almonds for health. Italians use Jordan almonds for celebrations, and French pastries often feature them. Spain continues traditional almond recipes, Germans enjoy them in marzipan, Swedes use them for good luck, and the UK increasingly snacks on them daily.

“ Almonds have extensively researched health benefits, including protecting heart health due to high monounsaturated fats, improving circulation, strengthening bones, protecting skin, aiding digestion, and controlling blood sugar levels. They are also linked to boosting cognitive performance and reducing oxidative stress.

“Almonds contain a high proportion of monounsaturated fats (MUFAs), providing 9 grams per one-ounce serving. Clinical evidence suggests that replacing saturated fats with plant-based or unsaturated fats like MUFAs and polyunsaturated fats may lower heart disease risk factors. One ounce of almonds contains 13 grams of unsaturated fat and only 1 gram of saturated fat. Almonds are a key component of the Mediterranean diet, which emphasizes MUFA-rich olive oil.

“Almonds have various uses, from culinary to medicinal. Ground almond and sugar (marzipan) are used in cakes and confectionery. Almond butter is an alternative to dairy butter, and almond milk is suitable for those with lactose intolerance or cow milk protein allergies. Almond oil, tablets, paste, and decoctions treat various diseases, including cerebral disorders, renal infections, and bladder stones.

“Kernels are considered laxative, anti-tussive, and cerebrotonic. Sweet almonds mitigate nephralgia, cystitis, and urinary disorders, while bitter almonds treat uteralgia and hysteria. A mixture of honey and almond aids wound healing, almond hull powder enhances tooth strength, and almond oil with hot water soothes sore throats.”