‘We failed our country’, Momodu tackles Fayose over comments on poor families

Prominent journalist and publisher Chief Dele Momodu has taken issue with former Ekiti State Governor Ayo Fayose over his recent remarks about poor men with multiple wives and children

In an interview with Channels TV on Monday, Fayose asserted that such family structures are a hindrance to Nigeria’s development, drawing from his observations in the North.

Responding to these comments, Momodu questioned Who is more destructive to the nation, the poor man with plenty of wives and children, or the politician with one wife and many high-maintenance girlfriends, who wastes public resources on extravagant lifestyles

He wrote, “My dear Brother AYO FAYOSE, I have just two questions Sir: who is more destructive to the nation, the poor man with plenty wives and children or the politician with one wife and many high maintenance girlfriends, who waste public resources on extravagant lifestyles including private jets?

“Who is more productive, the politician who steals the sweat and resources of the citizens or the poor man who sends his many poor wives and children to the farmlands to grow crops for every one of us!!!”

“Your Excellency, my dear Brother, please, let’s all accept that we’ve failed this country and we need an urgent reset. We cannot afford the blame games at this perilous time

“May God forgive our transgressions…

“Warmest regards always, CHIEF DELE MOMODU”

