Top 5 BBNaija housemates who found love during the show

By Damilola Ogunsakin

Love is a powerful and unpredictable force that can blossom in unexpected places and with unexpected people. Big Brother Naija, Africa’s most popular reality show, has provided not only entertainment for many Nigerians but also a platform where numerous love stories have flourished.

With the show underway with its ninth season themed ‘No Loose Guard’, and some ‘ships’ already being touted, we take a look at the couples who found love in Biggie’s house.

1. BamBam and Teddy A

Tope Adenibuyan, popularly known as Teddy A, and Bamike Olawumi, fondly called BamBam, met as housemates in Big Brother Naija Season Three, “Double Wahala.” The duo started a beautiful relationship in the Big Brother house, earning the nickname ‘BamTeddy’ from fans.

While many doubted their relationship would last, BamBam and Teddy A proved the skeptics wrong. On August 4, 2019, they announced their engagement on Instagram, sending fans into a frenzy. A few months later, on November 16, they had a glamorous white wedding in Dubai, attended by fellow celebrity ex-housemates. The couple welcomed their first child, Zendaya, on March 5, 2020, and their second daughter, Akorede Maya, on March 3, 2022.

2. Mercy and Ike

Mercy Eke, the winner of the fourth season of BBNaija (Pepper Dem, 2019), and Ike Onyeama, another contestant on the show, became a couple during their time in the house. Their chemistry was evident, and they often spent time together, leading fans to believe in the strength of their bond.

Despite their public displays of affection and a joint reality TV show, “The Mercy and Ike Show,” their relationship was short-lived. In September 2020, Mercy announced on social media that her relationship with Ike had ended, describing it as a disaster. In a later podcast interview, she denied ever dating Ike, leaving fans confused and uncertain about the true nature of their relationship.

3. Khafi and Gedoni

Khafilat Kareem, known as Khafi, an officer with the Metropolitan Police in England, and Gedoni Ekpata, another housemate, found love during the 2019 edition of BBNaija (Pepper Dem). Despite doubts from fans about the longevity of their relationship, the couple continued to grow closer after leaving the house.

In December 2019, Gedoni proposed to Khafi, who shared the news on Instagram, saying, “I said yes. And, I got the best Christmas gift ever. Mrs. Ekpata loading.” They were married on September 24, 2020, at the Ikoyi Marriage Registry in Lagos. Khafi and Gedoni are still going strong and are proud parents of two beautiful children.

4. Vee and Neo

Neo and Vee were the dynamic duo of the “Lock Down” edition in Season 5. Their love story began in the house, with the couple often seen holding hands and sharing sweet moments. Despite social media frenzy over incidents like Neo washing Vee’s pants, they remained unfazed and continued their relationship outside the house.

Neo surprised Vee on her birthday in 2021 with numerous gifts and flowers, drawing admiration from fans. However, their relationship hit a rough patch, and Vee eventually confirmed their breakup with a social media post captioned “soft and single.” Fans noticed they had unfollowed each other on Instagram, confirming the end of their romance.

5. Erica and Kiddwaya

Kiddwaya and Erica’s love affair was a highlight of BBNaija Lockdown Season 5. Their relationship continued after the show, but it faced intense scrutiny from fans and the media. In a January 2021 interview with The Punch, Kiddwaya hinted at being single, saying he didn’t have a love life, which angered Erica’s fans.

The statement led to backlash from Erica’s supporters, who expressed their disappointment on social media. Despite the public interest and speculation, Kiddwaya and Erica eventually parted ways, leaving fans to speculate about the reasons behind their breakup.

Vanguard News