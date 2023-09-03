BBNaija Housemates who took to music

By Ayo Onikoyi

The Big Brother Naija reality show is a boot camp of sorts for the Nigerian entertainment industry. Some of the biggest Nollywood stars, fashion influencers, musicians, and even fine artists have come from the show and are flourishing in their sectors.

Since the week in the All-Stars House was themed the music week, we take a look at some Housemates who have taken to music and holding their own as singers.

Laycon, Vee Iye, Bisola Aiyeola, Efe, Uriel, Teddy A, Debby Rise, Whitemoney, Avala and Soma make the list.

Laycon: Lekan Agbeleshe, BBNaija Lockdown winner and star of I AM Laycon, probably has the most successful musical career of any BBNaija housemate ever. Before ever going into the house in 2020, he released his debut EP, Who Is Laycon, and used his time on the show to push it fiercely. By the time he left the Biggieverse, his once-unknown album had climbed to the top of African music charts. He quickly released his debut album – Shall We Begin, and had songs like Verified and Fall For Me become smash hits. His feature on DJ Neptune’s Nobody remix solidified him as a music superstar.

Vee Iye: Vee was also in the Lockdown season and showed off her vocal abilities while on the show, but she truly began to chart a music path afterward. In 2021, she hosted the Trophy Extra Special Band talent show and appeared on Budweiser’s Smooth King’s Remix alongside award-winning rapper YCee, automatically staking a claim as a serious artiste. That same year, she released her five-track EP, Young and Reckless, with the mega-hit Show.

Bisola Aiyeola: Bisola started her TV journey on a music show before eventually finding her way into Big Brother Naija in 2017. Afterward, she took on acting, hosting, and music. However, her acting and hosting brought her more success. Still, the first runner-up released a few songs under Temple Management, and Controlla, Luchia, and Heartbroken performed the best.

Efe: He was already trying to create a career in music for many years before he secured a spot in the Big Brother Naija House and eventually won the show in 2017. He had released two EPs and four albums, but none performed well. After his time in the Biggieverse, he used some of his prize money to push his music, but only Warri featuring Olamide recorded success. The song currently has over 1.2 million views.

Uriel: Before coming on Big Brother Naija, she was in a 3-person music group called Caku Republik and used to create music on her social media page. After leaving the house in 2017, Basseline featured her on Buy Luv in 2018. Business B4 Pleasure teamed up with her on Good To Go in 2019. After her second stint in the Biggieverse during the All-Stars season, eyes would be on the talented singer to see if she returns to the studio for another song.

Teddy-A: Tope has the most extensive music catalog. The dad of two started his musical career years before his time in the Big Brother house in 2018 and used the time to push his music. He released Welu, Na So, and Dance EP before the show and put out Down a few months after. He continues releasing music like his latest EP – Alpha Vol. 1, and single, Wajo, making waves.

Debby Rise: Debby has taken on two MultiChoice reality shows to push her music career. She started on Nigerian Idol, where she emerged as the 1st runner-up when the show concluded. Later, Deborah became famous for her singing abilities on Big Brother Naija in 2017 because she was inseparable from her guitar. Afterward, the 30-year-old released her R.A.G.E album with popular songs like No Cunny Cunny and Gagabu. In 2018, she changed her brand name to Deborah Rise to mark her switch from secular to gospel music. She released the 4-track My Love Story EP in December 2022.

Whitemoney: Hazel Onou won the Shine Ya Eye season and decided to pursue his passion (music) harder than before the show. While in the house, the 31-year-old ensured everyone knew he was a musician with singles like Your Life and Rosemary already released. Still, his post-win single, Selense, elicited mixed reactions that failed to deter him. He noted during the first week in the All-Stars house that he returned to push his latest single, Oyoyo.

Avala: Saidat is a Pepper Dem housemate and musician who has been making music before the show. Despite not spending much time in the house, the single mother has continued to push her career, determined to make a name for herself as a major star. She has worked with Dr. Sid and Ladipoe and was the headliner at the AMVCA 2023 Cultural Day, where she performed Calabash. Some of her most popular songs include No More and Jojo.

Soma: Most people know Soma as an actor, but he was first a musician. Before his first stint in the Biggieverse, he released Moni in 2016. He had worked with Waje, Simi, P-square, Mike Aremu, Duncan Mighty, and Omawumi, either behind the scenes in production capabilities or as an opening act. After his eviction during the See Gobbe season, he released the visuals to his One Plus One song. He later featured on Toby Grey’s Na U and released Liquor in 2017. In 2019, he teamed up with his colleague, Efe, to release Soft Touch. During this music week in the All-Stars house, he’s been pulling his weight by helping with the production of their house song and having melodious conversations