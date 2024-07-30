Top 5 European countries for summer vacation in 2024

image credit: lavieenmarine

Summer is a peculiar time in a year with various European countries offering top destinations for both relaxation and adventure vacation.

In this article are the top five European countries to visit for an unforgettable summer holiday.

Per SchengenVisaInfo, their ratings were based on Beach Score, Summer Trend, Popularity, Average Weekly Cost, Avg Low Temp. Avg High Temp. Culinary Score and Friendliness Score

Top European countries for summer vacation

Spain

Spain’s summer appeal is hard to beat. Barcelona’s beaches and architecture are iconic, while Madrid’s lively plazas and cultural landmarks promise an enriching experience. The Balearic Islands—Mallorca, Ibiza, and Menorca—offer pristine beaches and lively nightlife, perfect for both relaxation and adventure. For a taste of Spain’s unique regional cultures, explore Andalusia with its Moorish history and flamenco dancing, or enjoy the gastronomy of the Basque Country. The average weekly cost in Spain for the summer holiday is pegged at €1056.

Italy



Italy is the epitome of summer bliss. From the stunning Amalfi Coast with its dramatic cliffs and azure waters to the charming Tuscan countryside, Italy offers something for everyone. Visit Rome for its ancient history and vibrant street life, or head to Florence to soak in Renaissance art and architecture. For a more relaxed vibe, the islands of Sicily and Sardinia provide beautiful beaches and crystal-clear waters. Don’t forget to indulge in Italian cuisine—pasta, gelato, and pizza are a must! €1166 is the average weekly cost in Italy.

Greece



Greece is a summer paradise with its stunning islands and rich history. Santorini’s dramatic sunsets and white-washed buildings make it a top destination for romance and breathtaking views. Mykonos is famous for its vibrant nightlife and beautiful beaches, while Crete offers a mix of ancient ruins and scenic landscapes. Exploring Athens offers the opportunity to wander through ancient ruins like the Acropolis, and savor Greek cuisine—fresh seafood, moussaka, and baklava. The average weekly cost is €1286

Turkey



Turkey provides a unique blend of European and Asian influences, making it a captivating summer destination. Istanbul’s rich history and vibrant culture are a feast for the senses, with landmarks like the Hagia Sophia and the Grand Bazaar. The Turquoise Coast, including cities like Antalya and Bodrum, offers stunning beaches and crystal-clear waters. For a mix of culture and relaxation, the ancient ruins of Ephesus and the hot air balloon rides over Cappadocia are must-sees. The average weekly cost in the country during the summer period is €1000

Portugal



Portugal is an underrated gem for summer travel. The Algarve region is famous for its stunning coastline, golden beaches, and charming towns like Lagos and Albufeira. Lisbon, the capital, offers a mix of historic neighborhoods, vibrant nightlife, and stunning viewpoints. Porto, with its picturesque riverfront and famous port wine, is another highlight. Portugal’s warm climate, friendly locals, and affordable prices make it a fantastic summer destination, coming with an average cost of €954.

