Protest: WSCIJ tasks FG, authorities to protect citizens

By Ebunoluwa Sessou, Rejoice Adelabu & Damilola Akapo

The Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism (WSCIJ), has called on the Federal government and all stakeholders in authorities to prioritise the right to peaceful assembly of citizens and journalists’ safety in the light of reported upcoming protests.

The organization which reiterated its commitment to uphold democratic values and human rights in Nigeria emphasised that the right to peaceful assembly is a fundamental right of every citizen, enshrined in Section 40 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended, and protected under international human rights laws.

Executive Director/CEO, WSCIJ Motunrayo Alaka in a statement explained that the government and its relevant agencies have an obligation to protect journalists to maintain a healthy democracy and ensure the media can operate without fear of reprisal.

According to her, “The Nigerian government has a duty to protect and facilitate the right to peaceful assembly and expression. It is obliged to ensure law enforcement agencies respect and uphold these rights without resorting to intimidation or coercion.

“State and non-state actors must respect the fundamental rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly. The WSCIJ will continue to support efforts that promote freedom of association, expression, and participation, and we stand with journalists and reporters as they carry out their vital work in service of accountability, truth and justice.

“The Non-violent protests are a vital form of democratic expression. They allow citizens to draw attention to systemic issues and demand change. The recent call for protest, which has gained momentum in the media under the hashtag “#EndBadGovernanceinNigeria,” is driven by rising cost-of-living evidenced by sharp rise in inflation and increase in food prices. These factors have intensified public grievances and prompted widespread calls for action.

“As an organisation dedicated to investigative journalism, WSCIJ recognises the critical role of a free and robust civic space to promote transparency, accountability, and good governance. The work of investigative journalists and reporters is linked to the health of this space as they serve as watchdogs to bring to light issues that affect public interest and hold those in power accountable”, she said.