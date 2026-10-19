France burns: 143-yr-old City Hall destroyed as cost-of-living protests turn violent 

French president Emmanuel Macron

By Nkiruka Nnorom with agency reports

France is reeling under the most violent protests in decades after the historic town hall of Limoges, a 19th-century landmark that survived two World Wars, was largely destroyed Saturday night, after masked protesters set it ablaze during nationwide demonstrations against the high cost of living.

Footage showed the moment the bell tower and roof collapsed as flames engulfed the 143-year-old building, inaugurated in 1883 and modelled after Paris City Hall.

What began last month as a peaceful student protest spiralled into a national crisis that caught the French government by surprise.

High school students had clashed with police over long hours, missing teachers, dilapidated classrooms and an opaque university admissions system.

Pupils routinely miss months of teaching due to unfilled staff absences. For four weeks, they marched and barricaded schools.

On Saturday, the movement broadened with parents, teachers, grandparents, workers and members of the General Confederation of Labour (CGT) joining them. They carried banners saying the government was not listening and called for more money for public services, lower prices, higher pensions and boosted wages.

Other demonstrators joined to voice anger over fuel prices after the Israeli-US war on Iran caused the effective closure of the strait of Hormuz.

Tens of thousands marched peacefully in Paris, supporting the schoolchildren’s demands. But separately, masked groups staging moving gatherings, burning barricades and clashing with police overwhelmed the state.

According to the Haute-Vienne prefecture, about 2,000 demonstrators gathered in Limoges, with a group breaking into the town hall around 6pm, setting a police car on fire outside before smashing windows and starting the blaze inside.

AFP quoted the Haute-Vienne prefecture Prefect, Maurice Barate, as saying: “The roof has collapsed onto lower floors, except the west wing, and two-thirds of the exterior has already disappeared.”

He described it as a “catastrophe for heritage” and a “deliberate act by hooligans.”

Other national symbols torched, destroyed

Besides Limoges, other symbols of the French Republic were also torched, depicting the scale of destruction.

In Lyon, France’s third-largest city, protesters torched the historic tourist office on Place Bellecour. In Marseille, black-clad rioters stormed the city hall, overturned furniture and toppled a bust of Marianne, the female personification of the French Republic, and surrounded a municipal police station.

In Bordeaux, rioters broke into and ransacked the official residence of the prefect of Gironde, setting fire in the courtyard, forcing authorities to deploy the elite RAID unit. In Lille, municipal buildings were targeted and a group forced its way into the town hall, while attempts were also reported in Calais and Brest.

Nothing justifies unbridled violence—Macron

Reacting to the riot yesterday, French President, Emmanuel Macron, declared that nothing justified the violence seen in nationwide protests over the rising cost of living and other grievances, even as he called on political bodies to condemn violence.

Speaking in an address to the nation, Macron reiterated his earlier stance that people who destroyed government buildings would be held accountable and pay for their crime.

He noted that there must be a distinction between protesters with legitimate demands and those who destroyed, smashed, and looted.

He vowed to hold accountable those who ‘sought to bring down the Republic’

“Tonight, we all feel anger and shame. Those who looted will have to pay back for the damage, and those who sought to bring down the Republic will be held accountable.”

He pointed to unrestrained violence”by “insurrectionist elements from radical far-left groups, joined by numerous criminals.”

In Grenoble, the city hall was also damaged, prompting the Interior Minister, Laurent Nuñez, and Prime Minister Lecornu to say there was “a clear aim to hit public buildings in many cities.”

Govt in crisis talks following violent protest

Meanwhile, the French government was in crisis talks yesterday after a day of unrest left public buildings burned, hundreds of shops destroyed and more than 2,000 people arrested.

Interior Minister, Laurent Nunez, said several hundred shops had been damaged, more than 600 police, firefighters and paramedics hurt, and over 2,000 people arrested.

In Paris alone, police said a record 855 people were arrested. One 17-year-old boy had his right hand blown off by a crowd-control grenade in Saint-Étienne. One protester died after suffering cardiac arrest in Paris.

Ministers as well as police faced pressure for being caught unprepared, while politicians on the left and right called for Nunez’s resignation.

In Limoges, Mayor Guillaume Guérin said the attackers “were not demonstrators that defend causes but people organised for war, who told a caretaker he would be killed and told officials they would burn.”

Guerin said: “Around 3:30pm our municipal police, although present in number, found themselves no longer able to fight against the violence of rioters because they had run out of munition.’’

He called this a colossal failure of the state and threatened to resign if funds for repair were not provided.

In Marseille, where masked groups stormed city hall and a police station, Socialist Mayor, Benoît Payan, said: “Hordes of rioters and looters attacked our common buildings… with no real demands, but with the sole aim to wreck the demands of those who had demonstrated legitimately.” He said questions must be asked about policing tactics.

In Lyon, where the historic tourist office was torched, Green Mayor, Grégory Doucet, told Le Monde: “I’m stunned by the violence against public and state property. Shop-owners felt abandoned.”

President Emmanuel Macron, who is nearing the end of his second term and will leave office in 2027, wrote on social media there was “no place for violence” and will address the nation.

He vowed: “Those who carried out vandalism, attacked administrative offices or businesses, or carried out looting, even in our town halls, will be prosecuted and punished.”

His government and far-right frontrunner, Marie Le Pen, blamed ultra-left groups and criminals.

Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu said the government would not be intimidated by violence. Radical-left leader, Jean-Luc Mélenchon, accused the government of organisational failings that “opened the door to chaos”.

Yesterday, burnt-out cars, smashed shop windows and the remains of barricades littered Paris, Lille, Bordeaux, Nice, Marseille and Strasbourg.

Traders’ unions said over 1,500 shops were ransacked, with losses running into tens of millions of euros. Carrefour CEO said 50 of its shops were damaged, 20 looted