CAN to citizens: ‘We all, not leaders alone, are guilty’

Most Rev. Daniel Chukwudumebi Okoh, CAN President

By Luminous Jannamike

The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has urged Nigerians to share responsibility for the country’s challenges, including insecurity, corruption and economic hardship, rather than blame political leaders alone.

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The association called for collective repentance and a renewed commitment to national restoration, saying the Church and citizens must acknowledge their shortcomings and contribute to rebuilding the country.

Vice-President of CAN, Rev. Stephen Panya-Baba, stated this in a homily at a special thanksgiving service in Abuja weekend to mark the association’s 50th anniversary, with the theme, “Working Together in Faith.”

“The truth, brethren, is that we all stand guilty before God as a Church. This, therefore, requires collective responsibility from all of us to do what is right and support our leaders in the difficult task of rehabilitating and restoring our beloved country,” he said.

Panya-Baba said the anniversary provided an opportunity for the Church to reflect on its journey, shortcomings and responsibility to Nigeria’s peace, progress and prosperity.

“We have no other country we can call our own. Nigeria is our home, and we have no alternative but to work towards its restoration,” he declared.

The CAN vice-president, however, stressed that the association must continue to hold government accountable, noting that speaking truth to power did not mean becoming an opposition party.

“CAN has a responsibility to speak truth to power on critical national issues, privately or publicly, as circumstances demand. However, it must never assume the role of an opposition party to the government,” he said.

Tracing the association’s origins, Panya-Baba recalled that Christian leaders met in Lagos in August 1976 at the instance of the then Head of State, General Olusegun Obasanjo, and resolved to speak with one voice. He attributed the account to Professor Yusuf Turaki.

He said CAN adopted the anniversary theme from the biblical call for unity in John 17:21, with its ecumenical philosophy anchored on unity in essentials, liberty in non-essentials and charity in all things.

Panya-Baba said the association had contributed to peacebuilding, the defence of religious freedom, national engagement and public discourse over the past five decades. He also highlighted its support for victims of religious crises and efforts to promote moral values and encourage the participation of women and youths through Women in CAN and Youth in CAN.

The cleric acknowledged challenges, including leadership disputes, religious persecution, insecurity, interreligious tensions, financial constraints and public criticism.

Despite these difficulties, he urged members to remain united and committed to CAN’s mission. He also appealed to members whose contributions might not be recognised during the anniversary celebrations not to become discouraged.

“The journey is not over, and God keeps a much more perfect record,” he said.

Panya-Baba paid tribute to past leaders and others who contributed to the association’s growth, while acknowledging the support of its national officers and state and local government structures.

He urged Nigerians to examine their individual and collective roles in the country’s difficulties, citing Proverbs 14:34 to emphasise the need for righteousness, repentance and a willingness to confront wrongdoing.

The CAN vice-president also called on the association to mobilise Nigerians to pray for the country and seek God’s intervention, while sustaining its advocacy for justice, equity and fairness irrespective of religion, ethnicity or region.

Vanguard News