Ondo monarch dies at 102

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The first traditional ruler in Ondo State, the Owa of Idanre, Oba Fredrick Aroloye, has joined his ancestors.

The late monarch was 102 years old when he passed away on Tuesday.

He reigned for 42 years after ascending the throne in 1976.

Confirming his demise, the Lisa of Idanre land and traditional Prime Minister of Idanre, High Chief Christopher Oluwole Akindolire, said necessary traditional rites are already being put in place.

Details later…