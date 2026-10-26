By Adegboyega Adeleye

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) says its presidential candidate, former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, will campaign in all 36 states ahead of the 2027 presidential election, according to the party’s Director of Strategic Communication, Phrank Shaibu.

Shaibu made the announcement during an interview on ARISE News on Sunday, saying no state would be left out of Atiku’s campaign.

“We are going to release our schedule in a few days. Or in a few hours. And you will see for yourself. You will be able to interrogate for yourself. That look, Atiku Abubakar – no state will be left out,” Shaibu said.

He said Atiku’s campaign would include town hall meetings and community visits, as well as rallies, and would reach local government areas and villages.

“We are not going to limit our campaign to just state capital or to just rallies. Atiku is already connected with the people. The people are hungry. People are dying. Do you understand? He needs to connect with them. He needs to listen to them,” he said.

Shaibu argued that economic hardship was affecting Nigerians across the country and said Atiku’s appeal was not confined to the North.

“As for the pathway, I’ll tell you. Our pathway is clear and simple. The man who is hungry in Zamfara is the same as the man who is hungry in Lagos. Forget the noise,” he said.

“Hungry Nigerians will vote for Atiku Abubakar. Atiku’s pathway is not limited to Northern Nigeria. Atiku’s pathway is across the length and breadth of Nigeria,” Shaibu added.

Asked which southern states Atiku expected to win, he said, “I will not just be bold; I will be audacious about it. Atiku will win the entire country.”

The pledge contrasts with Tinubu’s remarks at the inauguration of the APC Presidential Campaign Council in Abuja on October 14. The president said he would not travel with the campaign team to every rally, citing his duties in office and the country’s financial obligations. Vanguard previously reported Tinubu’s statement that “the responsibility of this office does not pause” and that the campaign team should “excuse me from going everywhere with you.”

The ADC campaign council has also criticised Tinubu’s reported plan to make personal appearances in 12 states, arguing that a presidential candidate seeking re-election should meet voters across the country.