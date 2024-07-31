Olympics 2024: Japan vs Nigeria – Date, time and where to watch

The Super Falcons of Nigeria are on the brink of elimination from the 2024 Women’s Olympic Football Tournament, with their chances hinging on a decisive match against Japan.



Nigeria, the nine-time African champions, will be battling to secure their first points in the tournament when they face Japan at the Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes on Wednesday.



In their opening game, the Super Falcons lost 1-0 to tournament favourites, Brazil to start off their campaign on a losing note.

On Sunday, the Nigerian team faced world champions Spain and suffered a slim defeat to the Spanish opponent to leave their hopes for a medal in tatters.

Despite Spain’s dominance in possession, Nigeria’s defense was resolute, with standout performances including a notable save by goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie and a near-miss from Esther Okoronkwo in the 23rd minute.

However, a free-kick goal by Spain’s Alexia Putellas ultimately sealed Nigeria’s fate.



Japan, who edged out Brazil 3-2 in their second group game, come into this clash with momentum.

The match saw Japan recover from a 2-1 deficit with two injury-time goals, including a stunning 30-meter strike by Momoko Tanikawa and a late penalty from captain Saki Kumagai.



For the Super Falcons to advance to the quarterfinals, they must secure a win against Japan by at least two goals to surpass the goal difference and potentially qualify as one of the top third-place teams.

A victory by a smaller margin may not suffice, and failure to win could see them out of the competition.



Historically, Nigeria’s best performance at the Women’s Olympic Football Tournament came in Athens 20 years ago, where they finished sixth. This year’s campaign, however, is at risk following a tough start.



Japan, aiming to secure their first Olympic title after winning all three FIFA women’s football peaks, have shown considerable offensive prowess and experience.

With several players familiar from the Tokyo Games, including Aoba Fujino, Hinata Miyazawa, and Mina Tanaka, Japan will be a formidable opponent.



Nigeria vs Japan: Time, where to watch



The match between the Super Falcons of Nigeria and Japan will be held at Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes, France, on Wednesday, July 31, 2024. The kickoff is scheduled for 4 PM Nigerian time and will be broadcast on Supersport.

Vanguard News