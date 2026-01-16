AFCON ’25: Egypt vs Nigeria – Preview, time and where to watch

By Adegboyega Adeleye

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will face the Pharaohs of Egypt in the third-place match of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), as they get a chance to claim a ninth bronze medal at the Stade Mohammed V in Casablanca, Morocco, on Saturday.

Both sides, with a total of 10 AFCON titles between them, were among the favourites to clinch the coveted title but were knocked out at the semi-finals on Wednesday by Morocco and Senegal, respectively.

Nigeria suffered a disappointing 4–2 penalty shootout loss to hosts Morocco after a 0–0 draw, while Egypt were beaten 1–0 by Senegal.

History favours Nigeria in third-place play-offs, where they hold a perfect record in previous attempts, with 8 wins.

Team News

Egyptian forward Mahmoud Hassan Trézéguet shook off an injury to feature in the 1-0 semi-final loss to Senegal and should be ready to face Nigeria.

Mohamed Hamdi was not passed fit to play, and it remains to be seen whether he can be involved on Saturday. Hossam Abdelmaguid is suspended after accumulating yellow cards, while Mohamed Hamdy remains sidelined with a serious knee injury.

Aside from reasons such as fatigue, Hossam Hassan is likely to name a similar lineup in the third-place playoffs.

Nigeria

Captain of the side, Wilfred Ndidi returns to the side after missing the semi-final due to suspension, while Calvin Bassey, who put in a heroic performance at the back for the Super Eagles but was shown a yellow card in the first half, is suspended for this game.

Victor Osimhen was replaced in extra time in the semi-finals, hobbling on the pitch, so it is uncertain if he will be fit for this game, while Ryan Alebiosu has been struggling with fitness issues. Striker Cyriel Dessers has missed the remainder of the tournament and withdrew from camp after suffering an ankle problem.

Head-to-Head

This will be the 10th meeting between the continental heavyweights at the Africa Cup of Nations. In their last meeting at AFCON 2021, Nigeria won 1–0, with Kelechi Iheanacho scoring the only goal in the 30th minute. Both teams progressed from the group, Egypt finishing runners-up while Nigeria exited at the Round of 16.

Overall, the sides have met 20 times, with Nigeria winning eight matches, Egypt six, and six ending in draws.

Eric Chelle’s side has scored the most goals in the competition and will be seeking to end their tournament on a high, while The Pharaohs will look to seek redemption after the semi-final loss. It promises to be a pulsating encounter between the continental heavyweights.

Match details

Date: Saturday, January 17, 2026

Time: 5:00 p.m. (Nigerian time)

Venue: Stade Mohamed V, Casablanca, Morocco

Where to Watch: CAF TV, Channel 4, NTA Sports, Supersport.