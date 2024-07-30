Hardship protest: 3 Unicross students die in auto crash

By Emma Una

CALABAR— FOLLOWING a two-week closure of the University of Cross River State, to keep students away from taking part in the protest, three students of the school have died in an auto crash while travelling to their homes.

The students, who boarded a popular mass transport bus were on their way to Ogoja in the northern part of the state, when the accident occurred, yesterday afternoon.

The accident occurred near Ikom in the central part of the state on the Calabar-Ikom highway.

A source, Ndoma Akunobor, who was an occupant of the bus said the three students, who lost their lives were from the Departments of Microbiology and Plants Science and Biotechnology.

The names of the students could not be ascertained at press time.

The management of UNICROSS in a circular No. 433, ordered the closure of the institution for two weeks beginning from July 30 to August 12, 2024, ahead of the August 1, 2024 nationwide hunger protest.