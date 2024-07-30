Hardship: Don warns against violent protest

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Deputy Vice Chancellor Development, Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), Prof. Kolowole Adebayo, has cautioned Nigerians to avoid the destruction of infrastructures while expressing their grievances on the policies of the federal government.

Adebayo stated that when lives, government infrastructures and properties are destroyed, it becomes a riot and not a protest.

He spoke at the sideline at the burial ceremony of Titus Odedina, father of former Ogun Commissioner of Agriculture, Samson Odedina.

Adebayo said, “if a protest means to tell your leaders that you are not happy, please provide something for us then, a protest is okay. But when it comes to damaging public infrastructure and burning down of houses that’s no longer a protest, but a riot. So, let us define what we want to do, are we protesting or are we going on riot?

“If you go on riot, the laws of the land are there to deal with you, if you have something to protest against, you can protest but don’t damage our collective property. If you burn a hospital because you are hungry, when you are sick where would you go?

He asserted that while Nigerians have been blessed by God, all should embrace the culture of providing for themselves through agriculture.

“God has blessed us with everything we need, there is soil, rain and even our energy it is left for us to decide whether we want to use it for food or for other things. Someone who is hungry cannot stay on the internet, so let us all farm no matter small in our backyards, that would change the dynamic of the food system.

“We all need to use our extra time productive as form of recreation that also gives us food on our table” he said.

In his remarks, the former Commissioner, Samson Odedina, described his late father as a man of peace, who would be greatly missed by all.

“He is a great family man, a man of peace, he’s a global role model for a peaceful marriage, we learn everything from him, from music, humor, entrepreneurship and the family unity, we’ll greatly miss him”.

“ His jokes, his sense of humor and he can water down any situation with joke, he’s a great man, his contentment, happiness, entrepreneurship, family unity. My love for music is from him, my father didn’t win Grammy, I’ll win one. My father would have been Davido.