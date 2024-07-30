Group gives N2m grants to ex-s3x workers for business

As Adeleke advocates adequate parenting to curb the menace

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

A Non-Governmental Organisation, Blossom Girls Outreach Foundation, BGOF, has given one million naira grant each to two rescued commercial sex workers for business take-off.

The rescued girls went through a six-month rehabilitation programme during which they were trained in different businesses before their eventual graduation.

In her keynote address at the cheque presentation at the Local Government Service Commission, Abere, Osogbo, wife of Osun State Governor, Mrs Titilola Adeleke described the decision of the girls to quit prostitution as not just commendable but remarkable,

“The need for a more forward-thinking approach for our girls can not be over-emphasized. Ladies have been mostly targets and victims of gender-based violence and other social vice acts which have marred the very bright future of some of our brilliant and promising Mothers of tomorrow

“I acknowledge the great contribution of Blossom Girls Outreach Foundation under the stewardship of Mrs Doreen Omosele and Mr Aaron Omosele for doing a great assistance in cleansing the society and rehabilitation movement projected towards achieving a sanner enviroment, reflecting our shared commitment to the principles of living a worthy live”, she said.

Earlier in her welcome address, the Executive Director of the group, Mrs Doreen Omosele charged parents to approach parenting with love, saying her encounter with commercial sex workers showed that lack of proper parenting spunned many I to the business.

Her words, “Many giris would have achieved a great feat in life if there was a different exposure to life, than the rude awakening they got. The traumatic effect of sexual abuse and inadequate parenting has taken a toll on many girls who are now women.

“Parents should raise their children with love, focus on their development as most of the girls involved in such deal are those lacking proper parenting”.

In his remark, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Special Needs, Kamil Aransi, described the rescued victims as heroines whose fought successfully against their past.

“I’ve seen the struggles many face, especially those who have been marginalized. It’s not easy to overcome the past, but you have shown that it is possible. The journey you’ve taken through the Blossom rehabilitation programme is a testament to your determination and courage”, he said.

One of the rescued girls, simply identified as Bolu, disclosed that she was lured into prostitution in Dubai, UAE, by her father with whom she has separated since childhood, describing her escape from the trade as a miracle.