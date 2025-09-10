Ndubuisi Agbandu partners BGOF to drive transformative brothel outreach in Makoko

By Kenneth Oboh

In a striking demonstration of the power of digital connections, the Blossom Girls Outreach Foundation (BGOF) successfully carried out a brothel outreach in Makoko, the world’s largest floating slum, thanks to a chance engagement on LinkedIn.

The initiative began when BGOF’s Executive Director, Mrs. Doreen Omosele, shared highlights of the foundation’s Oshodi Brothel Outreach on the professional networking platform.

Amid the many comments and reactions, one response shifted the course of the foundation’s work. “Thank you for the work you do. Would you love to come to Makoko? There are over five brothels here,” wrote Mr. Ndubuisi Agbandu, a LinkedIn user.

The comment came at an almost providential moment. Just the night before, Doreen and her husband, Mr. Aaron Omosele, Chairman of BGOF, had watched a documentary about Makoko and were struck by the community’s harsh realities. The comment, arriving less than 24 hours later, became the spark for what would evolve into a bold new outreach initiative.

Recognizing the opportunity, Doreen reached out to Ndubuisi, who quickly became the vital community link that made the program possible. “In truth, without his help, we would not have gained entrance,” said Mr. Aaron Omosele, acknowledging the difficulty of accessing Makoko’s brothel spaces without trusted local guidance.

With Ndubuisi serving as the bridge, BGOF was able to organize a successful intervention, extending its mission of compassion and empowerment to one of Lagos’s most marginalized communities.

For participants, the outreach was more than an event — it was a turning point. “No one has ever come here to tell us we are worth more than this life,” said a young woman who works in one of the Makoko brothels. Another participant, visibly emotional, remarked: “I didn’t believe anyone could come into this place with love, not judgment. Today gave me hope.”

For the Omosele family, the experience underscored both the resilience of the foundation’s vision and the unexpected role of digital platforms in driving real-world impact. As Mrs. Omosele reflected, the outreach was not only a milestone for BGOF but also “a reminder that one comment, one connection, and one act of courage can shift the trajectory of lives.”

The Makoko outreach adds to BGOF’s growing record of transformative community programs, reinforcing its commitment to bringing hope and restoration to women in vulnerable spaces. It also highlights the evolving role of LinkedIn — beyond networking and careers — as a tool for social good and grassroots transformation.