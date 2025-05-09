Doreen Omosele receives Governor Sanwo-Olu Social Impact Award for rehabilitating girls in sex trade

In a significant acknowledgement of her unwavering dedication to social reform, Doreen Omosele, Founder and Executive Director of the Blossom Girls Outreach Foundation (BGOF) was awarded the prestigious Governor Sanwo-Olu Social Impact Award. Her unwavering commitment to reaching out to sex workers and rehabilitating girls in the sex trade across Nigeria has gained recognition from the Lagos State government.

The journey to this accolade began in February when Professor Akin Akinpelu introduced his protégée Doreen Omosele to this award opportunity and encouraged her to apply. Embracing the challenge, she mobilized her community for nominations. Out of over 2,000 applicants, Doreen Omosele emerged not only as a finalist but as one of the top five awardees, a testament to her impactful work and community support.

Through BGOF, Doreen Omosele, since 2017, has led initiatives that provide counselling, vocational training, and economic empowerment to women seeking to exit the sex trade.

Her efforts have not only transformed lives, but it has also contributed to broader societal change.

The Governor Sanwo-Olu Social Impact Award, presented at the Lagos Leadership Summit 2025, acknowledges individuals making significant contributions to social development. Omosele’s recognition underscores the impact of her work and serves as an inspiration to others committed to social change.

Omosele expressed gratitude for the recognition and reaffirmed her dedication to transforming lives. “This award is not just a personal achievement but a beacon of hope for every young woman striving for a better future,” she stated.

Reflecting on the award, she expressed her appreciation to her husband (Chairman of BGOF), mentors, supporters, team and the Lagos State Government. She emphasized that while recognition is appreciated, the true reward lies in the lives transformed through her foundation’s work.

Omosele’s recognition serves as an inspiration, highlighting the profound impact that dedicated individuals can have on their communities. Her work with BGOF continues to pave the way for sustainable change, offering a model for effective grassroots intervention in addressing complex social issues.